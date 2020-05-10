Here’s how to learn the software skills needed to land one of the highest-paying jobs in America

caption Different online sites provide tutorials on how to learn popular software programs for high-paying jobs. source laflor/Getty Images

While you are staying at home during the novel coronavirus outbreak, you may want to visit a YouTube or Coursera tutorial on some of the most commonly listed software used in America’s highest-paying jobs.

Business Insider found 16 common software tools frequently used in the 28 highest-paying jobs in the US.

On our list were multiple Microsoft programs, such as Excel, and database tools, such as SQL.

Udemy, Coursera, Youtube, and Linkedin Learning all offer courses on some of these frequently listed programs.

If you are looking to add some popular software tools to your resume before landing your next job or want to develop a new skill, there are plenty of tutorials available online to help you master these programs.

Recently, Business Insider looked at the 16 most common software programs listed across the 28 highest-paying jobs in the US. Programs in the Microsoft Office suite along with other Microsoft software were frequently mentioned in these six-figure jobs. Some of the jobs that require these skills were managers in various industries or in the medical field.

Microsoft Excel is mentioned in 21 of the 28 highest-paying jobs, and multiple sites offer classes targeted to everyone from beginners to advanced learners. The sites also offer both broad overviews on the software and specific tips, such as a Coursera course on “Introduction to Data Analysis Using Excel” or a Udemy course on pivot tables in Excel. Websites like YouTube offer free tutorials on these software programs, while Udemy offers similar courses with varying prices.

The following are the different sites to learn the 16 common software programs needed for the 28 highest-paying jobs in America:

16. Microsoft SharePoint: Project-management software

Two tutorials to learn the program:

1) Linkedin Learning: “SharePoint 2019 Essential Training: The Basics”

2) Udemy: “Getting Started With SharePoint Online”

15. Microsoft Dynamics: Enterprise resource-planning software

Two tutorials to learn the program:

1) Tutorialspoint: “Microsoft Dynamics CRM Tutorial”

2) Udemy: “FREE Microsoft Dynamics 365 For Beginners”

14. MEDITECH software: Medical program

Two tutorials to learn the program:

1) Frisbie Memorial Hospital YouTube channel: “Meditech: Part 1 Introduction”

2) Joseph Brant Hospital YouTube channel: “Introduction to Meditech”

13. IBM Notes: Email software

One tutorial to learn the program:

1) IBM i Global Support Center YouTube channel: “IBM Notes 9 Hints and Tips (formerly Lotus Notes)”

12. Google Analytics: Data-mining software

Two tutorials to learn the program:

1) Udemy: “Google Analytics Mastery”

2) Udemy: “Ultimate Google Analytics course + 50 practical examples”

11. Data entry software: Database and query programs

One tutorial to learn the program:

1) TeachUComp YouTube channel: “Acrobat Pro DC- Calculate Properties of Form Fields – Adobe Acrobat Pro DC Training Tutorial Course”

10. Structured query language (SQL): Database and query software

Two tutorials to learn the program:

1) Codecademy: “Learn SQL”

2) Coursera: “Learn SQL Basics for Data Science Specialization”

9. SAP: Enterprise resource-planning software

Two tutorials to learn the program:

1) Linkedin Learning: “Learning SAP MM (Materials Management)”

2) Tutorialspoint: “SAP Tutorial”

8. Microsoft Visio: Graphics and photo program

Two tutorials to learn the program:

1) Udemy: “Microsoft Visio 13/16/19 Like a Boss – The Definitive Course”

2) Online Training for Everyone Youtube channel: “The Beginner’s Guide to Visio – Visio Basics Tutorial”

7. Microsoft Project: Project-management software

One tutorial to learn the program:

1) Linkedin Learning: “Microsoft Project 2019 and Project Online Desktop Essential Training”

6. Microsoft Outlook: Email program

One tutorial to learn the program:

1) Udemy: “Master Microsoft Outlook – Outlook from Beginner to Advanced”

5. Microsoft Powerpoint: Presentation software

Two tutorials to learn the program:

1) Linkedin Learning: “PowerPoint Tips and Tricks”

2) Coursera: “Effective Business Presentations with Powerpoint”

4. Microsoft Access: Database and query program

Two tutorials to learn the program:

1) Tutorialspoint: “MS Access Tutorial”

2) bai YouTube channel: “Microsoft Access 2019 – Full Tutorial for Beginners [+ General Overview]”

3. Microsoft Word: Word-processing program

Two tutorials to learn the program:

1) Linkedin Learning: “Word 2019 Essential Training”

2) New Horizons courses: “Microsoft Word for Office 365”

2. Microsoft Office: Office suite software

One tutorial to learn the program:

1) Udemy: “Microsoft Office Shortcuts and Speed Tips”

1. Microsoft Excel: Spreadsheet software

Two tutorials to learn the program:

1) Coursera: “Excel Skills for Business Specialization”

2) Udemy: “Beginner to Pro in Excel: Financial Modeling and Valuation”