Here’s how to fill out the 2020 Census if you’ve temporarily moved because of the coronavirus and have no idea what you should list as your home

Census Day was April 1, which represents the date used to report where you live and who you live with on the census questionnaire.

Some Americans have left their typical residence during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Census Bureau said in a press release that your household should count everyone who typically lives there even if they have temporarily left to live somewhere else.

Off-campus college students should report their off-campus address even if they temporarily left or moved back home.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The decennial census is underway, counting everyone living in the United States right now. Americans should fill out their Census forms because the count is used to determine congressional representation and important funding for the next decade. But just like businesses, schools, jobs, among other aspects of daily life, the novel coronavirus has impacted the census.

Even if you left your home, apartment, or college dorm in favor of a different place to stay during the coronavirus outbreak, you still should respond to the decennial census with where you normally live and who you live with as of April 1, or “Census Day,” the main reference date for the 2020 count.

The 2020 Census has faced some challenges as the coronavirus continues to spread across the nation, but the Census Bureau is still trying to ensure an accurate count, even with people adopting other living arrangements during the outbreak. According to the Washington Post, some people are moving back with their families, such as many college students who were told to leave college campuses. Many other Americans are traveling to less dense communities.

The Census Bureau released a statement on April 1 to not only remind people of Census Day, but also to give clear guidelines on who should be responding and what residence you should report on the form.

The press release states your household should count everyone, even children, who usually live in a home as of April 1 – even if someone has temporarily moved away.

“This includes relatives, friends, roommates and anyone else who lives and sleeps in your home most of the time – even children under age five and babies born on or before April 1, even if they are still in the hospital,” Census Bureau wrote in the press release.

In addition to typical households, the census reports where college students live. For the majority of students, that means they will be counted in their college residence halls or off-campus housing, unless they live at home with their parents while attending school. Many college students have had to move back home or out of their dorms to other living spaces as colleges have moved to remote learning.

According to a Census Bureau statement from March 15 and the April 1 statement, schools will take care of reporting students that live in on-campus student housing. Off-campus students still have to self-respond to the Census and should report their off-campus address as their household as of April 1 even if they have temporarily left.

The Census Bureau is encouraging everyone to fill out the Census because it is used for significant federal funding for different daily life, such as health care and day care programs. For college students, it affects some college programs and important federal grants, including the Pell Grant. The census also determines US congressional representation for the next decade.

As of April 6, 67.6 million households, or almost half of all US households, have self-responded to the decennial census, meaning they have filled it out themselves by phone, mail, or online, according to figures from the Census Bureau’s response rate map.