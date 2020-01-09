Peloton has high-tech fitness bikes in nearly 700 hotels across the US and UK. Here’s where to find them.

caption Peloton launched in 2012 with a $2,000 high-tech fitness bike and has gained a cult following of fans. source Peloton

Peloton has a map on its site that shows which hotels across the US and UK have Peloton bikes set up for guests to use.

While the commercial bike makes up for a small portion of its overall sales, it’s a good way to spread the word about the Peloton brand and draw new customers in.

You don’t need to own Peloton bike, or even know someone who does, to be able to work out on one.

This is because since 2017 Peloton has offered a commercial version of its $2,000 home fitness bike that is set up in certain hotels and fitness centers across the US and London.

A handy map on Peloton’s site shows exactly which hotels in these cities house the Peloton bikes, how many bikes they have in the hotel, and whether these are located in the hotel’s fitness center of the rooms themselves.

You can find a link to the map here. Hotels include The Standard – Highline in New York, Renaissance Las Vegas, and the W Hotel on South Beach, Miami.

These bikes are free for hotel guests to use but Peloton does warn on its site that there might be charges to get into the fitness center in some hotels.

In the paperwork filed for its recent IPO, Peloton discussed this area of the business and said that while it makes up for a small portion of its overall sales, these bikes play a part in improving member loyalty as it means avid riders can continue to workout while traveling and are never too far away from the Peloton brand.

Moreover, placing bikes in hotels is a good way to spread the word about the Peloton brand and draw new customers in.

As of 30 June 2019, there were 1,298 Peloton bikes in 696 hotels and resorts, according to the S-1 filing. By comparison, Peloton had sold a total of 577,000 bikes and treadmills (its second high-tech product that was released in 2018) as at the end of June 2019.

If you’re a current or former employee of Peloton and have a story to share, contact this reporter at mhanbury@businessinsider.com or on Signal at +1 (646) 768-4716 using a non-work phone.