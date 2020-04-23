Whipped strawberry, chocolate, and Nutella milks are the new, easier dalgona coffee

- source
- Food influencers have created new, easier twists on dalgona coffee: whipped chocolate, strawberry, and Nutella milks.
- As Florida-based influencer Valentina Mussi demonstrated, the drinks are simple to make and look incredibly delicious.
- And if you still want a coffee fix, you could try Nutella dalgona coffee or even protein whipped coffee, as Eloise Head showed on Instagram.
If you tried making your own dalgona coffee – the whipped coffee trend which has seemingly taken the world by storm in recent weeks – there’s every chance the muscles in your arm still haven’t recovered.
Good news, then, that there’s a new whipped drink on the scene, and it requires a lot less elbow grease if you use an electric whisk too.
Whipped strawberry milk is the latest frothy beverage to cause a stir on social media, but if strawberry isn’t your vibe, you can also try chocolate and even Nutella.
As Florida-based influencer Valentina Mussi demonstrated, all you have to do is whisk up some cocoa, strawberry milk powder, or Nutella with heavy whipping cream until frothy, then dollop it on to a glass of iced milk.
Here’s how to make the chocolate version:
View this post on Instagram
WHIPPED COCOA?!???????? I’ve gotten so many complaints about people who aren’t coffee drinkers (@foodychannel included) and want to jump on the whipped drink / #dalgona trend so, I decided to come up with a fun recipe. WHIPPED COCOA???? ✨Ingredients: •1/2 tsp of cocoa •1 tsp of sugar •3 tbsp of heavy whipping cream ????All you gotta do is mix it (or whip it) all together and serve over a glass of ice with your favorite milk! — don’t make my mistake and don’t use that much milk either ???? . . . . . — #dalgonacoffee #whippedcoffee #cocoa #whipped #frappe #hersheys #bigbiteszn #asmr #socialdistancing #recipe #recipevideo #asmreating #asmrfood #asmrvideo #recipeoftheday #easyrecipes #recipes #recetas #foodvideo #buzzfeast #tastingtable #huffposttaste #thefeedfeed #foodcoma #wshh #eattheworld #cheatday #sugarrush #teampixel
Mussi uses strawberry Nesquik powder to make this beautifully pink berry version:
View this post on Instagram
????WHIPPED STRAWBERRY MILK???????? ☕️Another alternative to #whippedcoffee… I bring to you Whipped Strawberry Milk made using one of my favorite childhood drinks ever, Nesquik! ✨All you need is 1 tbsp of Strawberry Nesquik and 4 tbsp (1/4 cup) of heavy whipping cream. Mix it until your arm is numb and serve over cold or hot milk???? ????What do you think? Are you sticking to #dalgona coffee or trying one of these alternatives? . . . . . — #dalgonacoffee #whipped #frappe #nesquik #bigbiteszn #asmr #socialdistancing #recipe #recipevideo #asmreating #asmrfood #asmrvideo #recipeoftheday #easyrecipes #recipes #recetas #foodvideo #buzzfeast #tastingtable #huffposttaste #thefeedfeed #foodcoma #wshh #eattheworld #cheatday #sugarrush #teampixel
And perhaps the most indulgent of all is the whipped Nutella:
View this post on Instagram
????WHIPPED NUTELLA????? Nutella Whipped Milk ???? — made using a spoonful of Nutella mixed with 1/3 of heavy whipping cream???? you mix it all together until fluffy! Serve over iced milk (inspired by @fitwaffle)✨ ????What should I whip next? // send me your ideas! . . . . . ????Tim Serin Ft. Ashe – Stone (Original Mix) — #dalgonacoffee #whipped #frappe #nutella #whippedcoffee #bigbiteszn #asmr #socialdistancing #recipe #recipevideo #asmreating #asmrfood #asmrvideo #recipeoftheday #easyrecipes #recipes #recetas #foodvideo #buzzfeast #tastingtable #huffposttaste #thefeedfeed #foodcoma #wshh #eattheworld #cheatday #sugarrush #teampixel
If you don’t want to have to choose between Nutella and coffee, you can actually combine the two, as UK food influencer Eloise Head of Fit Waffle shows:
View this post on Instagram
NUTELLA WHIPPED COFFEE! ???? Getting on this whipped coffee hype in the @fitwafflekitchen ???? Have you tried it yet? ???? We added Nutella to this one for a slightly chocolately, nutty taste! It definitely made the coffee more runny, but it tasted amazing ???? I’m a big fan of sugary, milky coffee, so this is right up my street ???? Turn the sound on for some ASMR sounds (although Bernie does decide to start talking mid video ????????♀️) Happy Saturday everybody! ❤️ #fitwaffle #fitwafflekitchen
All you have to do is add a dollop of Nutella to your whisked coffee and to the bottom of the glass of milk for a chocolatey, nutty iced coffee.
And if you’re concerned about those all-important gains, Head also has a whipped coffee recipe using Cinnamon Danish protein powder.
View this post on Instagram
PROTEIN WHIPPED COFFEE with @myproteinuk (ad) ????☕️ For when you need protein and coffee ???? We used Cinnamon Danish flavoured whey and once mixed, it made the coffee so thick and creamy, with a really nice cinnamon taste! ???? Here’s what you need to make it???? For the base: 1 Scoop of @myproteinuk Whey Protein 200ml Milk Ice cubes For the coffee: 2 tbsp Instant Coffee 2 tbsp Granulated Sugar 2 tbsp Hot Water Couple drops of @myproteinuk Flavdrops (we used hazelnut flavour) Use a shaker to whip it up and it’s super quick! Much quicker than whisking it by hand ???????? Sound on for the full ASMR experience ???? Use the code: FITWAFFLE to get 37% off everything right now! ???? #myprotein #teammyp #fuelyourambition #fitwaffle
Don’t worry if your arms are dead from all the bicep curls – the recipe uses a protein shaker for easier whipping.
