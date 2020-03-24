White House agrees to oversight of massive $500 billion Treasury loan program designed to soften coronavirus impact on businesses

The White House will allow oversight of a $500 billion Treasury program that would make loans to businesses severely impacted by the coronavirus’ economic fallout.

The fund had emerged as a flashpoint in negotiations between the Trump administration and top Democrats, who warned the program could serve as a “slush fund” disproportionately benefiting large businesses.

The Treasury program is a centerpiece of the Senate plan, and most of it would go to states and local governments.

Top White House officials have agreed to permit an independent inspector general and an oversight board to inspect all lending decisions made, per two people familiar with the discussions, the Post reported.

The regulatory structure echoes the oversight of the $700 billion Troubled Assets Relief Program during the 2008 financial crisis. But it’s not immediately clear whether it would be similarly robust in uncovering fraud and cracking down on companies that misuse the money.

The fund within the $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package had emerged as a flashpoint in negotiations between Democrats and the Trump administration.

Democrats had been pushing to impose strict conditions on companies that accept emergency federal funding – and blasted it as a “slush fund” that gave Treasury officials excessive leeway in determining who gets the money.

The fund is a centerpiece of the Senate plan. Here’s where the “loans and loan guarantees” would go, per the Post:

$425 billion would be directed to states, local governments, and distressed businesses.

$50 billion would go to major airliners ravaged by a steep drop in the number of Americans traveling.

$17 billion is to be directed to companies labeled as critical to national security.

$8 billion would be directed to cargo airlines.

The president had been pressed on the issue in recent days. When asked on Monday who should oversee the administration of the loan program, Trump responded, “I’ll be the oversight.”

By Tuesday morning, he was pressing for a deal between Congress and the White House. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin took point as the administration’s lead negotiator.

“Congress must approve the deal, without all of the nonsense, today,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “The longer it takes, the harder it will be to start up our economy. Our workers will be hurt!”