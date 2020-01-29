The White House claims John Bolton’s book contains ‘significant amounts’ of classified information and can’t be published until it’s removed

The White House sent a letter to John Bolton’s attorney saying that his upcoming book “appears to contain significant amounts of classified information,” some of which is at the “TOP SECRET level.”

The memoir can’t be published until those details have been omitted, White House lawyers said in the letter.

The former national security adviser’s book, titled “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir,” is expected to undermine President Donald Trump’s impeachment defense.

This move comes as Trump and his allies are lashing out at Bolton, characterizing him as part of a “deep state” dead set on ousting the president.

The White House sent a letter to John Bolton’s attorney Charles Cooper, claiming that the former national security adviser’s upcoming tell-all book discloses “significant amounts of classified information” and can’t be published until those details have been omitted.

The letter, dated January 23 and written by National Security Council member Ellen Knight, says that the manuscript for the book, titled “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir” includes information classified as “top secret.”

That information could, according to Executive Order 13526, “cause exceptionally grave harm to the national security” of the United States, the letter says.

The letter was dated three days before the New York Times published an article saying that Bolton’s book, slated for release in March, contradicts the foundation of President Donald Trump’s defense against impeachment. According to the Times, the book alleges that the president categorically linked Ukraine’s military aid to requests for investigations into political rivals.

Bolton and Cooper have maintained that the book doesn’t contain any such sensitive information.

Federal law and the non-disclosure agreement that Bolton signed to gain access to this information mandate that “the manuscript may not be published or otherwise disclosed without the deletion of this classified information,” according to Knight.

Officials are continuing to review the manuscript and identify said classified information so neither Bolton’s “ability to tell his story” nor national security is infringed upon, Knight wrote.

This move comes hours after President Donald Trump lashed out at Bolton in a flurry of tweets. He deemed the memoir “nasty & untrue” and alleged that “we would be in World War Six by now,” if he had paid heed to Bolton’s advice.

Once beloved by the GOP, Bolton now being characterized by Trump and his allies as part of a “deep state” dead set on ousting the president.

Republicans are mulling over whether to call Bolton to testify in the Senate impeachment trial.

The White House, Cooper, Javelin literary agency, which represents Bolton, and Simon and Schuster, the book’s publisher, did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s requests for comment.

This story has been updated.

