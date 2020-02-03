A white supremacist Coast Guard officer who stockpiled weapons and crafted a hit list of journalists and officials was sentenced to 13 years in prison

Coast Guard Lt. Chris Hasson, a self-described white nationalist, was sentenced to 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges that included unlawful possession of ammunition and silencers, and possession of a controlled substance.

Hasson stockpiled weapons and planned on carrying out a “massive” terrorist attack on minorities, government officials, and journalists.

Prosecutors said Hasson was inspired by the writings of racist murderers.

A white supremacist who is also a Coast Guard officer, pleaded guilty to charges that he stockpiled weapons and opioids, and was sentenced Friday to 13 years in prison.

Prosecutors said Christopher Paul Hasson, 50, had been inspired by racist murder cases to carry out violence on minorities, government officials, and journalists.

“Lives were saved due to the skill and dedication of law enforcement in this case,” United States Attorney Robert K. Hur said in a written statement. “Christopher Hasson intended to inflict violence on the basis of his racist and hateful beliefs. As long as violent extremists take steps to harm innocent people, we will continue to use all of the tools we have to prevent and deter them.”

Hasson, of Silver Spring, Maryland, has been detained since his arrest last February. He pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of unregistered silencers, unlawful possession of firearm silencers unidentified by serial number, possession of firearms by an addict to and unlawful user of a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance.

The US Coast Guard lieutenant was arrested after authorities found an arsenal of weapons and ammunition at his Maryland home.

The weapons were collected over two years and were intended for a “massive” terrorist attack, prosecutors said.

“The defendant intends to murder innocent civilians on a scale rarely seen in this country,” prosecutors wrote in a motion to detain last year.

Hasson is a self-described white nationalist and court documents say he wanted to “establish a white homeland.”

“I never saw a reason for mass protest or wearing uniforms marching around provoking people with swastikas etc.,” Hasson wrote in a letter, which was addressed to a neo-Nazi leader but was sent to himself, according to court documents. “I was and am a man of action, you cannot change minds protesting like that. However, you can make change with a little focused violence.”

Hasson stockpiled 15 firearms and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition. He also had a spreadsheet of targets, which included Democratic lawmakers and journalists, according to prosecutors.

His targets included former US Rep. Joe Scarborough, who now has a show on MSNBC, Don Lemon from CNN, Chris Hayes from MSNBC, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, and a number of other Democratic lawmakers and cable-news reporters.

Hasson had been working at the US Coast Guard headquarters since 2016.

He-mailed to his Coast Guard computer the manifestos of mass murderer Anders Breivik and Unabomber Ted Kaczynski, as well as the memoir of Eric Rudolph, the 1996 Atlanta Olympics bomber, titled “Between the Lines of Drift: The Memoirs of a Militant,” according to the Department of Justice. He also registered for an online sniper and sharpshooter forum, studied sniper tactics, and purchased high-end scopes and a sniper rifle.

A Coast Guard spokesman told the Washington Post shortly after Hasson’s arrest that he no longer worked at the headquarters.

Read the full criminal complaint against Hasson here: