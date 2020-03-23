Whitney Port says she got starstruck when she saw Ryan Gosling at a restaurant and 14 more things you didn’t know

caption Whitney Port is a designer and cast member on MTV’s “The Hills: New Beginnings.” source Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Whitney Port is a TV personality and designer who you probably recognize from MTV’s reality show “The Hills,” which was rebooted in June 2019.

She answered some rapid-fire questions for Insider about the most recent show she binge-watched, her go-to wellness routine, her partnership with Chloe Wine and Dress for Success (DFS), and more.

Whitney Port rose to fame as a cast member on the MTV reality series “The Hills” before launching her own fashion line (Whitney Eve), writing a book (“True Whit: Designing a Life of Style, Beauty, and Fun”) and becoming an entrepreneur.

More recently, Port reunited with her “Hills” costars for a reboot titled “The Hills: New Beginnings,” which premiered on MTV in June 2019 and will be back for a second season.

The 35-year-old star, who’s a mother of a son named Sonny with husband Tim Rosenman, answered some rapid-fire questions for Insider about the most recent show she binge-watched, her go-to wellness routine, her partnership with Chloe Wine and Dress for Success (DFS), and more.

1. Have you ever been starstruck? Who was it and what happened?

Yes! I recently saw Ryan Gosling at a restaurant and almost died! I didn’t talk to him, but my husband was able to stare at him throughout our whole dinner and report back to me. From what I did see, he was gorgeous and tall and handsome and everything you would expect him to be.

caption Ryan Gosling is known for his roles in movies like “The Notebook” and “La La Land.” source Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

2. What’s your favorite way to practice self-care?

Hot yoga.

3. What’s your go-to health and wellness routine?

Drinking hot water with lemon every morning, eating in moderation, and getting massages regularly.

4. What’s your go-to comfort food?

Pizza!

5. What’s a song that makes you cry?

“Stay” by Rihanna.

caption Rihanna in her 2013 music video for “Stay.” source Rihanna/YouTube

6. What’s the last show you binged?

“Love Is Blind.”

7. What is one of your favorite phrases or quotes?

“There is no way out but through.”

8. What’s one thing you’ll never travel without?

My locket necklace with a picture of Sonny in it.

9. What’s the last thing you Googled?

Matt Steffanina Dance Videos.

10. Who’s your most listened to artist on Spotify?

Sam Feldt.

11. Why is this partnership with Chloe Wine and Dress for Success (DFS) a natural fit for you?

As a business owner, I know how the right outfit can arm you with the confidence and charisma to make a great first impression, and how important it is to have a network of support cheering you on.

I wouldn’t be where I am without the strong women in my life, so I’m proud to join Chloe Wine Collection in paying it forward. Together, we’re raising awareness for “Your Hour Her Power,” Dress for Success’ signature giving campaign, which encourages supporters to donate one hour of their pay to help women reach their full potential.

caption Whitney Port teamed up with Chloe Wine and Dress For Success as part of their signature “Your Hour Her Power” campaign. source Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

12. What’s your one piece of career advice for young women that has shaped you into the businesswoman that you are?

I think the biggest thing I have learned is to really trust my gut. There are going to be so many different people telling you different things. When it comes down to making decisions, you should really listen to what your inside is feeling and what your brain is telling you. If something doesn’t feel right from the get-go, it’s likely not, so don’t try to force it.

I think it is also important to continue to grow thick skin, especially when it comes to being an entrepreneur. There will be a lot of people, smart people too, who you generally think have the wisest opinions, telling you what they think is right for you or that an idea is not worthy of your time, etc., but you have to listen to your heart and mind and only weigh everyone’s opinions so much. Only you know what inner peace feels like.

One more thing: Find a mentor you can really trust. It helps to have someone who you can weigh everything with. Someone rational, yet someone willing to take risks.

Last thing: Wait on responding quickly. We sometimes have strong gut reactions to things, but feelings change and we should never respond just based on initial emotional reactions. Take the time to weigh all options, talk to people you trust, and then let the natural progression of your comfort level settle to a place where you are ready to make an educated decision and respond.

13. How do you offer support to the women in your life and how do they do the same for you?

This is hard to do when you become a working mom because it is easy to get laser focused on just taking care of your family both financially and emotionally. But for me, there are ways to utilize my social platform to help others – whether it is shedding light on their companies, reposting important messages they are trying to relay, share their creativity, etc.

I also try to make sure my friends and family know where they stand with me by checking in when I have the presence of mind. I am not the best at this, but my husband does this and I am trying to learn by example.

When you’re thinking about someone, just text them and tell them that. Procrastination will not allow your message to be sent and it is a bad habit.

14. Is there a behind-the-scenes detail about “The Hills: New Beginnings” that fans would be surprised to learn?

I think one of the most surprising things is that Spencer [Pratt] and I actually go way back and went to middle school and high school together! Also, that I am not from the OC! Everyone always thinks I am from there because of the association with the original show, but I am actually from Los Angeles.

caption From left to right: Spencer Pratt, Heidi Pratt, Audrina Patridge, Justin Bobby Brescia, Jen Delgado, Frankie Delgado, Ashley Wahler, Jason Wahler, and Whitney Port in June 2019. source Rob Kim/Getty Images for Buzzfeed News

15. How do you find time to work on new ventures while also balancing that with time for yourself and your family?

This one is tricky to answer because it feels like whatever I say, will come with consequences. But that’s just life. You have to take time for all the things that fill you up and not be focused on getting it all done at once because that is impossible.

Like, right now I am focused on this interview and trying to respond thoughtfully, knowing that when this is over, I will need 10 minutes to decompress, get a snack, and then get back to parenting.

Just take the time in shifts to be there for the thing that needs you in that moment. Try to stay focused on the task at hand and not feel guilty about what you aren’t doing. Instead, feel empowered by what you were able to do.

Like everyone says, it is easier said than done, but it is possible if you work on staying present.