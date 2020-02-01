Lamar Hunt, late owner of the Kansas City Chiefs, was one of 15 children and an heir to the Hunt family dynasty, one of the richest families in America

H.L. Hunt, father of the Kansas City Chiefs' Lamar Hunt, invested in oil and made his family one of America's richest.

  • The Hunt family is one of the wealthiest families in America.
  • Their fortune came from H.L. Hunt’s early investments in American oil.
  • H.L. had 15 children, some of whom are still very prominent in business today.
  • His son, the late Lamar Hunt, was a founding member of the American Football League and owner of the Kansas City Chiefs.
  • Another son, Ray Hunt, is the richest of all his siblings – he heads up the oil and gas company Hunt Consolidated, Inc.
  • Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Haroldson Lafayette Hunt was known as one of the richest men in America. He made his fortune in the oil industry.

He founded Hunt Oil Company in 1936. He saw great success in the oil business and reportedly used profits to invest in other industries like publishing, cosmetics, and even pecan farming.

Hunt died in 1974 with an estimated net worth of between $2 billion and $3 billion.

Hunt had 15 children with three different women, according to Forbes, and his fortune was put into trusts for each of them.

One of Hunt’s sons, Lamar Hunt, founded the American Football League.

He also owned the Kansas City Chiefs with his wife Norma until he died in 2006.

Lamar and Nora’s children inherited the team when he died. They still own the franchise today.

Lamar’s family also owns a minority stake in the Chicago Bulls NBA team.

They also have a family real estate portfolio that includes SubTropolis, an underground business complex in Kansas City.

Lamar’s sister, Caroline Hunt, founded Rosewood Hotels & Resorts in 1979 after her father left her The Rosewood Corporation. She died in 2018.

Their brother, William Herbert Hunt, led their oil and gas company Petro-Hunt. He now serves as an advisor and several other family members run the company with him.

Another brother, Ray Lee Hunt, is the wealthiest of all 15 siblings, according to Forbes. He has a net worth of $5.2 billion and currently serves as the chairman for Hunt Consolidated, Inc.

As of 2016, the Hunt family had a combined net worth of $13.7 billion, making them one of the richest families in America.

