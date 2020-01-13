Inside the life of NikkieTutorials, a beauty YouTuber who just came out as transgender in a new video

caption NikkieTutorials has more than 12 million subscribers on YouTube. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

With more than 12 million subscribers on YouTube, NikkieTutorials is undoubtedly one of the most popular and beloved beauty influencers in the world.

She started sharing makeup tutorials online back in 2008, and has since gone on to achieve major success in the beauty industry. For example, she’s given makeovers to celebrities like Lady Gaga, and has released her own beauty products with brands like Ofra Cosmetics.

NikkieTutorials also came out as a transgender woman in a recent video, inspiring her millions of fans to feel comfortable being themselves. Here’s a look inside the beauty YouTuber’s whirlwind journey from makeup enthusiast to worldwide star.

NikkieTutorials is a 25-year-old beauty YouTuber from the Netherlands. She’s been uploading tutorials since 2008.

caption NikkieTutorials is from Wageningen, Netherlands. source NikkeTutorials/YouTube

NikkieTutorials was born on March 2, 1994, and grew up in a Dutch municipality called Wageningen.

When asked how long she’d been into makeup during a 2011 interview with Teen Vogue, she replied: “For around three years now, and I am still loving it every single day.” This lines up with the publication of her first YouTube video – Makeup Tutorial; My first official Look for YT – in 2008.

She was inspired to learn how to apply makeup after watching a popular American TV show.

caption Nikke de Jager attends the Shorty Awards in New York City on April 23, 2017. source Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

Speaking to Glamour in 2018, de Jager said she began uploading tutorials to YouTube almost immediately after discovering her interest in beauty.

“I had never really paid attention to makeup before, it was just mascara and eyeliner,” she said. “But then I was watching ‘The Hills,’ and I was really insecure and they looked amazing and I wanted to look like that. So I typed in ‘The Hills makeup’ and it led me to YouTube.”

This led the YouTuber to purchase “a s— ton of makeup” and become “obsessed.”

NikkieTutorials began taking professional makeup classes after starting her YouTube channel.

caption NikkieTutorials appears on YouTube in June 2010. source NikkieTutorials/YouTube

Because YouTube wasn’t a feasible career option in 2008, NikkieTutorials pursued professional makeup classes with artist Pascale Tesser in 2010.

The classes led her to join Tesser’s Colourfool Agency in 2011, which later provided her with makeup jobs at international TV shows and magazines, such as Marie Claire. In 2014, however, she went freelance, and was able to dedicate her efforts to YouTube full time.

She went viral around May 2015 with a makeup transformation video.

caption NikkieTutorials stars in a YouTube video, which was shared to the platform in May 2015. source NikkieTutorials/YouTube

In a 2015 video titled “The Power of MAKEUP!,” NikkieTutorials said she was inspired by an episode of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” to show show her followers just how drastically you can change your appearance with makeup.

On the left side of her face, she used 10 beauty products, including the Urban Decay Naked Skin Concealer, and the Too Faced Chocolate Bar Eyeshadow Palette. On the right side, however, she used none.

Though she’s always gone by Nikkie Tutorials online, the YouTuber’s real name is Nikkie de Jager.

caption NikkieTutorials attends GLOW – The Beauty Convention in Germany on March 10, 2018. source Tristar Media/Getty Images

De Jager told Teen Vogue in 2011 that she once had a YouTube channel called “something like GlamourGirlx3,” but knew she wanted a name that sounded “more professional.”

“I had to change the name,” de Jager told Teen Vogue. “Since I knew beauty videos were called tutorials, I thought, ‘Why not just take my name and put ‘tutorials’ after it?’ That’s how ‘NikkieTutorials’ was born.”

De Jager released her first collaboration beauty products in 2016.

caption NikkieTutorials showcases her Too Faced collaboration in a 2016 YouTube video. source NikkieTutorials/YouTube

On July 25, 2016, de Jager announced in a YouTube video that she’d collaborated with Too Faced Cosmetics on a limited-edition makeup line. The collection included an eye-shadow palette, eyeliner, eye-shadow primer, purple mascara, and a loose glitter.

One year later, the collaboration led to a bitter feud between herself, Too Faced Cosmetics, and YouTuber Jeffree Star.

caption NikkieTutorials and Jeffree Star fought after her Too Faced Cosmetics collaboration. source NikkieTutorials/YouTube

In April 2017, according to Revelist, makeup mogul Jeffree Star posted a Snapchat rant in which he spoke negatively about Too Faced Cosmetics founder Jerrod Blandino. He also shared his frustrations with the brand founder on Twitter, and hinted at a feud between the brand and NikkieTutorials.

YouTube drama channel Here For The Tea made a video about the situation that month, and included screenshots of Star’s now-deleted tweets. They also featured an exclusive statement from Star.

According to the drama channel, de Jager was paid a $50,000 flat rate for a collaboration that sold over 150,000 $56 products, equaling approximately $8.4 million in revenue. And though she was supposed to be paid after six months – during which she wasn’t allowed to work with other brands – de Jager was reportedly paid by Too Faced after nine months.

De Jager spoke about the controversy for the first time in 2019 after Shane Dawson released a YouTube docuseries with Star.

She wrote on Twitter: “I signed my contract with TF back then because I was naive & didn’t know better. at the end of the day, I signed it, it’s my own fault- but what I’ll never forgive is that ‘allegedly’ they changed the palette’s quality behind my back. 1000’s of negative reviews & I was clueless.”

Representatives for Too Faced did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

She eventually had a much more successful collaboration with Ofra Cosmetics.

caption NikkieTutorials showcases her Ofra Cosmetics collaboration on YouTube. source NikkieTutorials/YouTube

Launched in 2017, de Jager’s Ofra Cosmetics collection originally included three liquid lipsticks and a highlighter wheel. The line has since been expanded, and is still available to purchase on the Ofra Cosmetics website today.

Also in 2017, NikkieTutorials won a Shorty Award.

caption Nikkie de Jager poses with her Shorty Award on April 23, 2017. source Eugene Gologursky/Stringer/Getty Images

The Shorty Awards are held each year to honor the “best of social media,” according to the brand’s website. Notable winners from the past include everyone from Taylor Swift to Michelle Obama.

And in April 2017, de Jager took home her own award for being the best YouTube guru. In her acceptance speech, the YouTuber said she was bullied throughout much of her childhood and thought she would “never f—— make it.” She then dedicated her award to “the haters” and “the bullies.”

NikkieTutorials was named the first-ever global artistry advisor for Marc Jacobs Beauty in January 2019.

caption NikkieTutorials still works closely with Marc Jacobs Beauty. source Eugene Gologursky/Stringer/Getty Images

The role requires de Jager to work with the brand on product development, social-media content, and makeup artistry around the world. In a statement shared with Allure last year, de Jager said she chose to work with the brand because it takes a similar approach to beauty as she does.

“I’ve always believed that makeup is a form of self-expression and there is no shame in experimenting with it,” de Jager told Allure. “Marc Jacobs shares a similar ‘shameless’ approach to beauty, which I so admire, and I quickly fell in love with his beauty products when I was first sent the Re(marc)able Full Cover Foundation Concentrate a few years ago.”

“Since then, I’ve consistently loved using Marc Jacobs Beauty products and it was after attending Marc’s Fashion Week show last spring that we decided to explore how, and what, we could beautifully create together,” she continued.

NikkieTutorials has given makeovers to some of the biggest celebrities on the planet.

caption NikkieTutorials does Lady Gaga’s makeup for a YouTube video. source NikkieTutorials/YouTube

In December 2019, for example, she gave Lady Gaga a makeover using products from the musician’s brand Haus Laboratories. NikkieTutorials has also collaborated with stars like Ashley Graham, Becky G, and Jessie J for her channel.

For her first video of 2020, NikkieTutorials came out as a transgender woman.

caption NikkieTutorials speaks about her life as a transgender woman in a new YouTube video. source NikkieTutorials/YouTube

She shared her journey for the first time in a 17-minute long video, during which she said she knew she was a girl since childhood. The YouTuber continued to say she started hormone treatments and growth stoppers at 14 years old, and had fully transitioned by the time she was 19.

She later thanked her fans and her mother for supporting her, saying: “Growing up, I think the No. 1 thing I’m the most thankful for is my mom – love you, Mom – because she has been there for me since day one.”

According to de Jager, she chose to upload the video after being blackmailed by people who threatened to leak her story to news outlets.

“I am me. I am still Nikkie. Nothing changes about that,” de Jager said. “The last thing I want in my life is for you to not trust me anymore, or to look at me with different eyes, or look at me in a different manner, or think that I have changed.”

She added: “This feels liberating and freeing, but I, at the end of the day, am still Nikkie.”