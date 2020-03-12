Meet the Ohio family that invented Purell, the world’s best-selling hand sanitizer flying off shelves amid the coronavirus pandemic

source Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

As fear of the coronavirus spreads, so many people have been buying Purell that Gojo Industries (the company that makes it) is boosting production of the hand sanitizer, a representative for the company confirmed to Business Insider.

The product is selling out on Amazon, with some vendors boosting prices to as much as $100 per bottle, as Business Insider’s Bethany Biron recently reported.

“We have experienced several demand surges in the past during other outbreaks – and this is on the higher end of the spectrum but not unprecedented,” Gojo Industries spokesperson Samantha Williams said in a statement shared with Business Insider. “We have added shifts and have team members working overtime – in accordance with our plans for situations like this.”

WHO officially declared the coronavirus a pandemic on Wednesday.

Gojo Industries, the company that makes Purell, is a family-owned business that started in Ohio in 1946 and invented Purell hand sanitizer in 1988. A Gojo spokesperson told Business Insider the company does not comment on its financial information because it’s privately held, but corporate intelligence website Owler estimates the company’s annual revenue at $560 million.

Here’s a look at the 74-year-old company and the family behind it.

source REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

So many people have been buying Purell hand sanitizer that it’s been selling out on Amazon and at some brick-and-mortar stores like Walmart and Target as fears of the virus grow.

Gojo Industries, the parent company of Purell, is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.

source Gojo Industries

A Gojo spokesperson told Business Insider the company does not comment on its financial information becuase it’s privately held, but corporate intelligence website Owler estimates the company’s annual revenue at $560 million.

Gojo Industries employs 2,500 employees around the world.

Purell hand sanitizer is manufactured in Wooster and Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, and in France, according to the company.

Gojo Industries was founded by Jerry and Goldie Lippman in 1946.

Jerry and Goldie Lippman, the founders of Gojo Industries.

Goldie had worked in a rubber factory in Akron during World War II and had seen how difficult it was for workers to clean their hands after a day’s work, according to the Gojo Industries website.

Workers had resorted to dipping their hands in chemicals like kerosene and benzene after their shifts to clean the graphite and carbon black off their hands.

Jerry Lippman found a chemist to help them create the first one-step, rinse-off hand cleaner that could remove difficult materials like graphite but was still safe for skin: Dojo Hand Cleaner.

In 1988, the company launched Purell hand sanitizer, and it came to the consumer market in 1997.

In the 1970s, Jerry’s nephew, Joe Kanfer took over as CEO of the company.

source Gojo Industries

Kanfer was involved in the family business since he was seven years old, according to his corporate biography. His first task was sitting on boxes of Gojo Hand Cleaner to keep them closed while the glue on the boxes dried.

He oversaw the invention of Purell hand sanitizer in 1988 and its launch as a consumer product in 1997.

Kanfer’s daughter, Marcella Kanfer Rolnick, got involved in the company as a young adult.

Joe Kanfer, Marcella Kanfer Rolnick, and Gojo founder Jerry Lippman.

As a young adult, Marcella worked in several areas of the company alongside her father and founder Jerry Lippman, including dispenser production, market research, microbiology, e-business, and market development, according to Gojo.

She became vice chair of the company in 2007 after getting her MBA.

Kanfer remained CEO of Gojo until 2018. Now 73, he has taken a step back from the day-to-day runnings of the company.

Joe Kanfer.

Now, Kanfer’s position at Gojo is board member and venturer, which allows him to be “an advisor and coach to many teams,” according to the company’s website.

Kanfer is also a venture capital investor in the US and Israel. He’s the chairman of Startvest Partners, a company that develops biotech startups in Israel, as well as the chairman of Nervomatrix, a company specializing in pain management, according to the family’s Jewish philanthropy foundation, the Lippman Kanfer Foundation for Living Torah.

Mark Lerner, 70, led the business alongside Kanfer for 30 years.

source Gojo Industries

He joined Gojo in 1986 as chief financial officer and in 2003 became president and director of the board.

In 2020, Lerner transitioned into the role of senior advisor and president emeritus. He still sits on the board of directors.

The University of Akron graduate is married with five children and four grandchildren.

Kanfer and his wife, Pam, have four children: Marcella, Mamie, Kettie, and Jaron.

Jaron Kanfer with his parents Pam Kanfer, and Joe Kanfer at an Art Basel party in Miami, Florida, in 2019.

Kanfer stepped down as chair and CEO of the company in 2018 and transitioned to the role of chair and venturer.

Pam Kanfer, a teacher and dyslexia specialist, is involved in both of the Lippman Kanfer philanthropic organizations, as chair of the Lippman Kanfer Family Foundation and chair and founding director of the Lippman Kanfer Foundation for Living Torah.

Her husband is also a founding director of both foundations.

The couple has 14 grandchildren.

In 2018, Kanfer’s daughter, Marcella, took over her father’s role as executive chair of Gojo, bringing the company into its third generation of family leadership.

source Gojo Industries

The 47-year-old helped launch Purell hand sanitizer in the consumer market and also spearheaded the company’s digital strategy in the late 1990s, according to CleanLink, a cleaning industry publication.

She had been serving as vice chair of the company since 2007.

The Stanford-educated executive worked alongside her father, Joe Kanfer, and founder Jerry Lippman for many years. She’s also worked outside the family company at a consulting firm, a multi-media publisher, and a boutique investment company, and she sits on the board of several nonprofit organizations, according to Gojo’s website.

She’s also the chair of the Lippman Kanfer Foundation for Living Torah and a director of the Lippman Kanfer Family Foundation.

Marcella is married to Joshua Rolnick, a fiction writer and one of the founding directors of the family foundation. The couple has three sons and a daughter.

The company’s new president and CEO is 42-year-old Carey Jaros, a graduate of Harvard Business School and Brown University. Jaros isn’t a member of the Kanfer-Lippman family.

source Gojo Industries

She was promoted to the position in November 2019 after three years as Gojo’s chief strategy officer.

Before Gojo, Jaros was president of Akron’s Walnut Ridge Strategic Management Co. and vice president at Cleveland-based Dealer Tire, and spent more than 10 years at Boston-based consulting firm Bain & Co., according to Crain’s Cleveland Business.

Before that, she attended Laurel School, an all-girls private school in the Cleveland suburb of Shaker Heights.

Jaros and her husband have three daughters, according to her corporate biography.

Marcella’s brother, Jaron Kanfer, cofounded a Miami-based apparel and accessories brand called UNKNWN along with LeBron James of the NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers and James’ longtime friend, Frankie Walker Jr.

Although he doesn’t have a role at Gojo Industries, Jaron supports his family’s company on social media.

On January 23, Jaron retweeted a New York Post article about the novel coronavirus, writing, “Use @PURELL and wash your hands people!”

He’s also a director at the Lippman Kanfer Family Foundation.

Gojo’s current CEO, Jaros, who is not a member of the founder’s family, has been a board member at Jaron’s apparel company, according to LinkedIn.

Marcella’s other sister, Mamie Kanfer Stewart, cofounded Meeteor, a productivity web app, with her sister and Gojo’s executive chair, Marcella.

Along with running her business, Mamie is a Gojo board observer and attends board meetings, a spokesperson for the company told Business Insider. She also provides organizational development support to Gojo as a consultant.

According to her website, Mamie has an MBA from New York University Stern School of Business and a BFA from the Kansas City Art Institute, and she enjoys knitting and rock climbing.

She’s also involved in both of the family foundations. She and her husband live in Brooklyn with their two children.

Jaros, the CEO of Gojo, has also served as a board member at Mamie’s company, Meeteor, according to LinkedIn.

The other Kanfer sister, Ketti, is a “busy stay-at-home mother and community volunteer,” a spokesperson for Gojo told Business Insider.