The WHO warned this summer’s expected heatwaves will be especially dangerous during lockdown

caption People are seen on Sheep Meadow in Central Park during the coronavirus pandemic on May 2, 2020 in New York City. source Noam Galai/Getty Images

A summer of heatwaves is expected to hit many European cities, according to the World Health Organization.

Every year, high temperatures affect the health of many people, particularly older people, infants, people who work outdoors, and the chronically ill, the WHO said.

With the coronavirus in play, the extreme heat can be even more dangerous as it can aggravate existing conditions.

Experts have previously dismissed the idea that warmer weather can automatically stop or slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The World Health Organization warned several European countries that high temperatures will compound the effects of coronavirus during the summer.

Weather services are expecting the summer to be hotter and more dry than normal. That can be particularly dangerous to vulnerable populations who are required to stay home while lockdowns are in place, according to the WHO.

“Every year, high temperatures affect the health of many people, particularly older people, infants, people who work outdoors and the chronically ill,” the organization said in a statement. “Heat can trigger exhaustion and heat stroke, and can aggravate existing conditions – such as cardiovascular, respiratory, kidney, or mental diseases.”

The WHO advised that individuals avoid doing strenuous activity during the hottest times of the day. Vulnerable individuals, like seniors and those with compromised immune systems, should take advantage of special shopping times where they are available.

It’s also recommended that individuals without air conditioning should use the night air to cool their home and, during the day, use blinds and shutters.

While some illnesses, like the flu, are less common in warmer seasons, that is not known to be the case with COVID-19. The organization urged people to stay vigilant with hygiene as summer approaches.

“You can catch COVID-19 no matter how sunny or hot the weather is, so protect yourself and others by washing your hands regularly, coughing into your folded elbow or a tissue, and avoiding touching your face,” the WHO said.

As for the coronavirus, the WHO reminded people that there is no evidence that heat cures the illness, but it is known to increase the risk of heat-related issues and sunburn.

Some countries and regions should develop or bolster existing “heat-health action plans,” the organization said, “to reduce and prevent COVID-19 transmission.”

As temperatures started to rise in early April, experts knocked down the idea that warmer weather could stop or significantly slow down the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Several studies released in early spring showed how a change in temperature could affect the coronavirus. However, the results have been conflicted and hampered by weak data, according to a report by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine.

“One should not assume that we are going to be rescued by a change in the weather” Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said April 9 on Good Morning America. “You must assume that the virus will continue to do its thing.”