See the results from every 2020 Democratic presidential primary state so far

The Democratic primary election process continues tomorrow in Ohio, Arizona, Illinois, and Florida, where former Vice President Joe Biden is expected to expand his sizeable lead over Sen. Bernie Sanders.

According to estimates from Decision Desk HQ in partnership with the University of Virginia Center for Politics, Biden has earned 866 pledged delegates while Sanders was won 709.

Here’s a state-by-state breakdown of how many delegates each candidate has won in every primary contest so far.

The Democratic nomination isn’t decided by who wins the most votes but by which candidates receive the most delegates – people selected by each campaign from every state or district – to represent them at the Democratic National Convention, taking place July 13-16 in Milwaukee.

Every state has a certain number of delegates to allocate, which is determined by numerous factors including how big the state is, how Democratic it leans, when it votes, and whether it votes with its neighbors.

Democrats allocate most of their pledged delegates proportionally by legislative district, in addition to allocating at-large and PLEO (party leader and elected official) delegates based on the statewide vote breakdown.

Most states allocate their delegates by congressional districts, but some, like Texas and New Jersey, use state legislative districts instead.

While delegates are allocated proportionally, in nearly every state the minimum threshold to earn delegates is 15% of the vote. This means candidates must break 15% of the vote either at the district or state level to earn any delegates at all.

With such a crowded 2020 field, candidates inevitably fail to meet the delegate targets or drop out altogether.

Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and former Mayor Mike Bloomberg suspended their campaigns after earning a combined 141 pledged delegates.

When candidates drop out, the delegate slots they have earned – which are filled by real people – can be told either to support a rival candidate or to be released to vote for whomever. In many states, state-level delegate slots earned by candidates who later drop out are automatically re-allocated to the next-highest performing candidate.

Not all the states that have voted so far have, however, have fully reported all their results, meaning some delegate projections are incomplete with delegates left to be allocated from some states.

Washington, for example, conducts its elections entirely by mail and almost a week after its primary, has only reported about 50% of its results. And California, which held its primary almost two weeks ago on Super Tuesday, is still fully counting all mail-in and provisional ballots.

Here’s a state-by-state breakdown of how many delegates each candidate has won in every primary contest so far, from the very beginning of the primaries:

Iowa Democratic caucus: Buttigieg earned 14 delegates, Sanders won 12, Warren earned eight, Biden won six, and Klobuchar earned one.

caption Iowa Democratic caucus source Business Insider/Decision Desk HQ

See full results of the February 3 Iowa caucuses here

New Hampshire Democratic primary: Sanders and Buttigieg each won nine pledged delegates, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar won six.

caption New Hampshire primary source Business Insider/Decision Desk HQ

See the full results of the February 11 New Hampshire primary.

Nevada Democratic caucus: Sanders won 24 pledged delegates, Biden won nine, and Mayor Pete Buttigieg won three.

caption Nevada caucus source Business Insider/Decision Desk HQ

See full results of the February 22 Nevada caucuses here

South Carolina Democratic primary: Biden won 39 pledged delegates, and Sanders won 19.

caption South Carolina primary source Business Insider/Decision Desk HQ

See full results from the February 29 South Carolina primary

American Samoa Democratic caucus: Former Mayor Mike Bloomberg won four pledged delegates, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard won two.

caption American Samoa Democratic caucus source Business Insider/Decision Desk HQ

See full results of the American Samoa Democratic caucus here.

Vermont Democratic primary: Sanders won 11 delegates and Biden won five.

caption Vermont Democratic primary source Business Insider/Decision Desk HQ

See the full results of the March 3 Vermont Democratic primary here.

Maine Democratic primary: Biden won 11 delegates, Sanders won nine, and Warren earned four.

caption Maine Democratic primary source Business Insider/Decision Desk HQ

See the full results of the March 3 Maine Democratic primary here.

Utah Democratic primary: Sanders won 11 delegates, Biden won six, Bloomberg won three, and Warren won two delegates with six left to be allocated.

caption Utah Democratic primary source Business Insider/Decision Desk HQ

See the full results of the March 3 Utah Democratic primary here.

Arkansas Democratic primary: Biden won 17 pledged delegates, Sanders won nine, and Bloomberg won five.

caption Arkansas Democratic primary source Business Insider/Decision Desk HQ

See the full results of the March 3 Arkansas Democratic primary here.

Oklahoma Democratic primary: Biden won 21 delegates, Sanders won 13, Bloomberg won two, and Warren won one.

caption Oklahoma Democratic primary source Business Insider/Decision Desk HQ

See the full results of the March 3 Oklahoma Democratic primary here.

Alabama Democratic primary: Biden won 44 pledged delegates and Sanders won eight.

caption Alabama Democratic primary source Business Insider/Decision Desk HQ

See the full results of the March 3 Alabama Democratic primary here.

Tennessee Democratic primary: Biden won 33 pledged delegates compared to 20 for Sanders, 10 for Bloomberg, and one for Warren.

caption Tennessee Democratic primary source Business Insider/Decision Desk HQ

See the full results of the March 3 Tennessee Democratic primary here.

Colorado Democratic primary: Sanders won 22 pledged delegates, Biden won 11, Bloomberg won nine, and Warren won two with 23 delegates yet to be allocated.

caption Colorado Democratic primary source Business Insider/Decision Desk HQ

See the full results of the March 3 Colorado Democratic primary here.

Minnesota Democratic primary: Biden won 37 pledged delegates compared to 10 for Warren

caption Minnesota Democratic primary source Business Insider/Decision Desk HQ

See the full results of the March 3 Minnesota Democratic primary here.

Massachusetts Democratic primary: Biden won 34 pledged delegates, Sanders won 29, and Warren won 17 with 11 delegates yet to be allocated.

caption Massachusetts Democratic primary source Business Insider/Decision Desk HQ

See the full results of the March 3 Massachusetts Democratic primary here.

Virginia Democratic primary: Biden won 66 pledged delegates, Sanders won 31, and Warren won one.

caption Virginia Democratic primary source Business Insider/Decision Desk HQ

See the full results of the March 3 Virginia Democratic primary here.

North Carolina Democratic primary: Biden won 65 pledged delegates, Sanders won 36, Bloomberg won three, and Warren won two with four yet to be allocated.

caption North Carolina Democratic primary source Business Insider/Decision Desk HQ

See the full results of the March 3 North Carolina Democratic primary here.

Texas Democratic primary: Biden won 111 pledged delegates, Sanders won 102, Bloomberg won 10, and Warren won five

caption Texas Democratic primary source Business Insider/Decision Desk HQ

See the full results of the March 3 Texas Democratic primary here.

California Democratic primary: Sanders has won 193 delegates based on the results so far compared to 152 for Biden, six for Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and three for Mike Bloomberg with 61 left to be allocated.

caption California Democratic primary source Business Insider/Decision Desk HQ

See the full results of the March 3 California Democratic primary here.

Mississippi Democratic primary: Biden won 34 pledged delegates compared to two for Sanders.

caption Mississippi Democratic primary source Business Insider/Decision Desk HQ

See the full results of the March 10 Mississippi Democratic primary here.

Missouri Democratic primary: Biden won 42 pledged delegates and Sanders won 24 with two left to be allocated.

caption Missouri Democratic primary source Business Insider/Decision Desk HQ

See the full results of the March 10 Missouri Democratic primary here.

Michigan Democratic primary: Biden won 72 pledged delegates and Sanders won 49 with four left to be allocated.

caption Michigan Democratic primary source Business Insider/Decision Desk HQ

See the full results of the March 10 Michigan Democratic primary here.

Idaho Democratic primary: Biden won 10 pledged delegates and Sanders won eight with two left to be allocated.

caption Idaho Democratic primary source Business Insider/Decision Desk HQ

See the full results of the March 10 Idaho Democratic primary here.

North Dakota Democratic caucus: Sanders won eight pledged delegates, Biden won six.

caption North Dakota Democratic caucus source Business Insider/Decision Desk HQ

See the full results of the March 10 North Dakota caucus here.

Northern Mariana Islands caucus: Sanders won four pledged delegates, and Biden won two.

source Business Insider/Decision Desk HQ

See the full results of the March 14 Northern Mariana Islands caucus here.

