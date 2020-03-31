Amazon delivery drivers share what its like to be on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, including not having time to wash their hands and uncleaned vans

By
Joey Hadden, Business Insider US
-

Danny Gonzalez has made deliveries for Amazon during the coronavirus outbreak.

caption
Danny Gonzalez has made deliveries for Amazon during the coronavirus outbreak.
source
Alex Gallardo/Reuters
  • Amazon delivery drivers are on the frontlines of the coronavirus crisis as COVID-19 continues to spread across the US. Drivers told Business Insider they regularly deliver upwards of 250 packages a day.
  • As the CDC recommends staying home to distance from others, drivers continue to deliver essentials to people isolating at home. Their service allows people to stay home by providing essentials one would normally have to get at a store.
  • While these drivers are considered a part of the essential US workforce, many say they don’t have access to adequate supplies to protect themselves, healthcare benefits, sick leave, or even 20 free seconds to wash their hands in between deliveries, as the CDC recommends.
  • Many of these drivers are contracted, which provides Amazon with legal distance from responsibility for their wellbeing, according to Reuters.
  • As Amazon plans to hire 100,000 new workers to meet demand as the coronavirus continues to spread, here’s what it’s like to work as a delivery driver.
  • Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

In the coronavirus pandemic, delivery drivers have become essential front-line workers, as public officials encourage millions to stay home and practice social distancing to prevent the virus from spreading.

caption
Joseph Alvarado makes deliveries for Amazon during the outbreak of the coronavirus in Costa Mesa, California, on March 23, 2020.
source
Alex Gallardo/Reuters

Source: Reuters

In response to the crisis, Amazon, one of the biggest delivery companies in the US, has temporarily suspended all non-essential products from being shipped until April 15. They’ll continue to ship medical supplies and household staples.

caption
Danny Gonzalez makes deliveries for Amazon during the outbreak of the coronavirus in Anaheim, California on March 23, 2020.
source
Alex Gallardo/Reuters

Source: Business Insider

Many Amazon drivers told Reuters they don’t have health insurance, sick pay, or basic supplies to keep them safe while working.

caption
Danny Gonzalez makes deliveries for Amazon during the outbreak of the coronavirus in Anaheim, California, on March 23, 2020.
source
Alex Gallardo/Reuters

Sources: Axios, Reuters

Joseph Alvarado, who delivers Amazon packages in Orange County, California, said he once made over 150 stops to deliver more than 225 packages in one day, which forced him to touch the inside and outside of his van and several doors and gates.

caption
Joseph Alvarado picks up a package while making deliveries for Amazon during the outbreak of the coronavirus in Costa Mesa, California on March 23, 2020.
source
Alex Gallardo/Reuters

Source: Reuters

According to Alvarado, the van and the storage bins were not cleaned before his shift, and there are no gloves or masks — just hand sanitizer, but only sometimes.

caption
Joseph Alvarado opens the back of the van as he makes deliveries for Amazon during the outbreak of the coronavirus in Costa Mesa, California, on March 23, 2020.
source
Alex Gallardo/Reuters

Source: Reuters

Alvarado also said that Amazon’s target delivery speed doesn’t give him time to wash his hands during his shift. In 2018, Amazon delivery drivers told Business Insider they regularly make more than 250 deliveries a day, which is about 100 more deliveries than they made about two years prior.

caption
Joseph Alvarado makes deliveries for Amazon during the outbreak of the coronavirus in Costa Mesa, California, on March 23, 2020.
source
Alex Gallardo/Reuters

Source: Reuters, Business Insider

Alvarado works for an Amazon contractor. This means that he delivers packages for Amazon, but he works for a company that Amazon hired, rather than Amazon itself. This protects Amazon from the costs of health insurance and from liabilities.

caption
Joseph Alvarado makes deliveries for Amazon during the outbreak of the coronavirus in Costa Mesa, California, on March 23, 2020.
source
Alex Gallardo/Reuters

Source: Reuters

Amazon told Reuters it requires its delivery contractors to offer healthcare coverage, but some drivers don’t take it because they can’t afford the high out-of-pocket costs. Contract drivers who deliver for Amazon in the US have a starting pay of $15 an hour.

caption
Joseph Alvarado in the driver seat as he makes deliveries for Amazon during the outbreak of the coronavirus in Costa Mesa, California, on March 23, 2020.
source
Alex Gallardo/Reuters

Source: Reuters

Amazon also told Reuters its contractors have to offer drivers some paid time off, but it didn’t say whether they were guaranteed sick pay. Alvarado told Reuters he doesn’t have sick pay.

caption
Joseph Alvarado makes deliveries for Amazon during the outbreak of the coronavirus in Costa Mesa, California, on March 23, 2020.
source
Alex Gallardo/Reuters

Source: Reuters

Amazon said in a statement that it appreciates its employees, working through this crisis and is working hard to keep them safe, contracted workers included.

caption
Joseph Alvarado makes a delivery for Amazon during the outbreak of the coronavirus in Costa Mesa, California, on March 23, 2020.
source
Alex Gallardo/Reuters

Source: Reuters

Amazon said it’s cleaning workspaces three times more often because of the pandemic, and it’s working on providing available safety supplies to employees.

caption
Hand sanitizer for sale at Walmart.
source
Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

According to Amazon, drivers are responsible for wiping down all surfaces in their vehicles with provided wipes at the beginning and end of each shift, and they’re encouraged to use hand sanitizer or wash their hands for at least 20 seconds frequently.

caption
Joseph Alvarado adjusts a tote that holds packages as he makes deliveries for Amazon during the outbreak of the coronavirus in Costa Mesa, California, on March 23, 2020.
source
Alex Gallardo/Reuters

Source: Reuters

They also say they ensure safe distances and other preventative health measures for employees while working, and they’ll continue to adapt to the pandemic as it unfolds.

caption
A fleet of Amazon Prime delivery vans were seen driving along I-90 outside Chicago on March 21, 2020.
source
Rebecca Harrington/Business Insider

Business Insider reported that seven Amazon workers tested positive for COVID-19 in warehouses across the US on March 25. On Tuesday, the company fired a worker who had helped organize a strike against the company’s safety response. The former employee said his dismissal was retaliation, the company said it was for “violating social distancing guidelines.”

caption
Danny Gonzalez puts on his vest when he makes deliveries for Amazon during the outbreak of the coronavirus in Anaheim, California, on March 23, 2020.
source
Alex Gallardo/Reuters

Source: Business Insider, Business Insider

Amazon is hiring. CEO Jeff Bezos shared a letter to employees about the coronavirus on his personal Instagram profile, which included plans to hire 100,000 new workers to handle surging demand as the virus continues to spread.

caption
Joseph Alvarado makes deliveries for Amazon during the outbreak of the coronavirus in Costa Mesa, California, on March 23, 2020.
source
Alex Gallardo/Reuters

Source: Business Insider

As Amazon’s delivery workforce becomes more and more essential during the coronavirus crisis, the job is also becoming more dangerous. According to some workers, safety, protection, and benefits for drivers don’t reflect that.

caption
Joseph Alvarado steps down from the back of the van as he makes deliveries for Amazon during the outbreak of the coronavirus in Costa Mesa, California, on March 23, 2020.
source
Alex Gallardo/Reuters

Source: The Verge