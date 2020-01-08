Amazon’s head of devices explains why the tech giant hasn’t developed an Alexa smartwatch

caption Dave Limp, Amazon’s head of products, in September. source picture alliance / Getty Images

Amazon made its first major push into wearable devices in late 2019, revealing a number of gadgets with Alexa integration such as the Echo Buds and a pair of smart glasses.

But the one notable omission from Amazon’s own-brand hardware lineup was any kind of smartwatch featuring its smart assistant.

Amazon device chief Dave Limp told Business Insider the company won’t produce smart devices in categories where people are already “well served.”

Back in September, Amazon made its first big push into wearables by revealing a bevy of Alexa-powered devices.

It launched the $129 Echo Buds, which are wireless earbuds that compete with Apple’s AirPods and have its digital voice assistant built-in. The company also introduced early-stage gadgets like smart glasses that can respond to voice commands and a ring that lets you access Alexa with the press of a button.

But the company has yet to create an Alexa-powered smartwatch, a category that rivals such as Apple and Samsung have dominated in recent years.

When speaking with Business Insider at a press event on Tuesday, Dave Limp, Amazon’s senior vice president of devices and services, shared some insight behind Amazon’s product strategy that explains why the company hasn’t pursued a wrist-worn gadget of its own just yet.

“For us, if we were to do a watch or a toaster or anything, it’s about, can we come up with a really interesting idea that differentiates it from what’s out there today?” Limp said. “And if it’s well served, and if people are happy with it, then we don’t need to do it.”

Amazon hasn’t announced any plans to expand into the smartwatch market. But a report from Bloomberg published in May suggested the company is working on a wrist-worn gadget that can identify its wearer’s emotions.

Although Amazon hasn’t launched a smartwatch under its own brand, that doesn’t mean Alexa-powered smartwatches don’t exist. Fitbit’s Versa 2, which launched last year before the wearable tech maker struck a deal to be acquired by Google, comes with Alexa built in.

caption Amazon’s Echo Buds. source Lisa Eadicicco/Business Insider

When asked whether Amazon has ever considered a watch, Limp didn’t provide a specific answer but did say the company’s research and development unit has considered a range of gadgets and technologies – many of which don’t result in a product.

“I wouldn’t talk about specifically a watch, but I will tell you we look at a lot of things,” Limp said. “Our R&D benches are full of interesting ideas and fun things.”

Amazon has expanded into the wearables market with its Echo Buds headphone during a period of significant growth for the industry. The market for “hearables,” or truly wireless earbuds with smart capabilities, saw the highest year-over-year growth and claimed the most market share compared to other wearables like smartwatches and wristbands in the fourth quarter of 2019, according to The International Data Corporation.

“I do think that’s going to be a big category,” Limp said. “It already is, and it’s going to become an even bigger category. And so that was kind of an obvious choice.”