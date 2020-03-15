The company behind ‘Get Out’ and ‘The Invisible Man’ says it gives away the plot of its movies in trailers on purpose

caption Elizabeth Moss in “The Invisible Man.” source Mark Rogers/Universal Pictures

Blumhouse Productions founder Jason Blum told Insider the reason his movie trailers give away so much of the story is because it needs to motivate people who would just stay home and watch streaming services.

“One of the ways to get them to go is to show them a lot of the movie in a trailer,” Blum said. “And I thought we should have shown more of the movie in ‘The Invisible Man’ trailer.”

Did you watch the trailer for “The Invisible Man” or “The Hunt” and feel that you just watched the whole movie? Well, Jason Blum, the producer behind those movies with his company Blumhouse Productions, believes in today’s world that’s the best way to get you to the movie theater.

In an era where streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, and Disney Plus constantly entice people to stay home, Blum says the only way to get them motivated is to do more than tease what is at the movies, but show off the entire thing.

“It comes down to the marketplace,” Blum told Insider while promoting “The Hunt” (currently playing in theaters). “It’s harder and harder to get people to get to the movie theater and as much as people don’t like it the trailers that convert people at home to the movie theater are trailers that show a lot of the movie.”

Blum tweeted as much after the release of “The Invisible Man” when someone complained to him that the trailer showed a lot of the plot.

“People don’t like it but almost everyone that says they don’t like it go to see the movie,” Blum added to Insider. “The trailer really isn’t for those people that are so tuned in, it’s people who are kind of thinking they may or may not go. One of the ways to get them to go is to show them a lot of the movie in a trailer. And I thought we should have shown more of the movie in ‘The Invisible Man’ trailer.”

Blum admits it’s hard to sell this kind of thinking to the filmmakers of those movies, but it proves to be successful. “The Invisible Man” had a $28.2 million opening at the domestic box office (over four times more than its $7 million budget) and to date has earned over $100 million worldwide.

This weekend, Blumhouse has “The Hunt” in theaters. But it’s going to take more than an enticing trailer for audiences to come out, as the coronavirus has halted everything in the country. Even AMC Theatres, Regal, and other chains are limiting the capacity of its theaters to observe health officials’ recommendation of social distancing.