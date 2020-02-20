A pregnant fitness influencer’s side-by-side photos show how much sooner women ‘pop’ after their first child

caption So long as you’re seeing your doctor regularly, “popping” sooner shouldn’t be a cause for concern. source BSIP/UIG/ Getty

Emily Skye, a trainer and Instagram star in Australia, posted side-by-side photos of her first and second pregnancies, both at 19 weeks.

Skye’s belly is bigger and rounder in her second pregnancy, something fans related to and said was just as beautiful.

An OB-GYN told Insider it’s totally normal to “pop” earlier in the second pregnancy since the stomach muscles and tissues have already been stretched.

Emily Skye, an Australian trainer and fitness influencer, is known for inspiring body transformations, both her own after her first pregnancy and the countless other before-and-afters she shares from followers and clients who adhere to her workout and meal plans.

Now, she’s sharing another kind of side-by-side – that of her own body when 19 weeks pregnant with her first baby contrasted with her body 19 weeks pregnant with her second child.

During her first pregnancy, the 19-week mark introduced a slight bump, with many of her stomach muscles still looking taut. But at that same point the second time around, her belly was bigger and rounder, something Skye emphasized doesn’t matter so long as she and her future baby are healthy.

“EVERY PREGNANCY IS DIFFERENT!!” she wrote. “Just like our bodies, lives, fitness journeys etc.. we are all different and comparing is pointless unless it’s just for fun or out of curiosity – just don’t let it steal your joy!”

“I have to say how AMAZING is the female body!!” she added. “Us women rock don’t we!!”

Many of Skye’s fans and followers could relate, and applauded Skye for celebrating the ability of a woman’s body to support and carry a future human being rather than to get caught up in comparisons.

“Yesss I swear with each pregnancy, I grew too! Our bodies are amazing and remembers,” commented Sia Cooper, also a trainer, influencer, and mom known for her company Diary of a Fit Mommy.

“I think people forget that every time you have another baby your body becomes better at getting into position and relaxing due to the previous trauma. I was a lot smaller during baby 1 than baby 2 as well. Keep shinning babe,” added another trainer, influencer, and mom, Chontel Duncan.

“Always! First baby vs subsequent babies, it’s just that stretched out balloon of a uterus, you can’t do anything about it, so people are crazy if they think it’s anything else. I always joke that the size I was with my first at 9mo was the size I was when I peed on the stick for my second lol. The difference is pretty funny,” a follower who goes by Mel chimed in.

“Our bodies are amazing, and you are beautiful!” she added.

It's possible women who are much bigger sooner the second time around are further along than they think.

It’s ‘totally normal’ for the second baby to show sooner

Dr. Stephanie Ros, an OB-GYN and maternal-fetal medicine specialist at the University of South Florida Morsani College of Medicine, told Insider Skye and other women’s experience of showing sooner the second time around is “totally normal.”

As some of the commenters alluded, this is because the stomach muscles and tissues around them get stretched out during the first pregnancies. “Then, in future pregnancies, it doesn’t take much pressure to get those tissues to allow the growing uterus to push forward,” Ros said.

She added that women may also find their baby bump sinks lower after the first pregnancy since the pelvic muscles are looser too. “In all, this ends up making it so each pregnancy looks very different on the same person,” Ros said.

A second pregnancy (or any pregnancy after the first) may also look bigger sooner because the future child actually is bigger, which is common for second children, Clare Herbert, a midwife, wrote for the website The BabyCentre.

It’s also possible for women to look bigger because they’re actually further along than they think they are, Herbert added, especially if they were still breastfeeding when they became pregnant. That’s because breastfeeding can interrupt the menstrual cycle, making tracking when the pregnancy occurred more prone to error.

So long as pregnant women are seeing a doctor regularly, however, any abnormalities reflected in the belly size, like excess fluid, twins, or a miscalculated due date, can be detected.