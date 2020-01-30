‘Why does Spotify keep pausing on my Android?’: 3 ways to troubleshoot Spotify playback issues on an Android device

caption Sometimes, using the battery saving mode on Android devices can lead to a glitch that causes Spotify to keep pausing. source Proxima Studio/Shutterstock

If your Spotify keeps pausing on your Android device, you can try a few different methods to try and troubleshoot the problem.

Sometimes using “Battery Saver” or “Power Saving Mode” on an Android can lead to random pauses on Spotify.

Here’s how to troubleshoot Spotify on your Android if it keeps pausing.

If you have an Android and you’ve found that your Spotify randomly pauses, you may have run into a noted glitch that occurs when using “Battery Saver” or “Power Saving Mode.”

Here’s how to try and fix it.

How to troubleshoot Spotify if it keeps pausing on your Android

caption There are three ways to try and solve the problem. source Reuters

Here are a few methods to try and troubleshoot the playback issues you’re having with Spotify on your Android device.

Turn off “Battery Saver” mode

caption Tap the Battery Saver icon. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

The process for turning off “Battery Saver” mode is fairly simple.

1. Swipe down from the top of your screen.

2. Tap “Battery Saver” to turn it off.

However, this process may differ, depending on the age and model of phone you have. For example, for those with a Samsung, here’s what you’d need to do:

1. Go into your settings.

2. Scroll down to “Power Saving Mode” (or “Power Saver”) and toggle the option to the off position.

Reinstall the Spotify app

caption Uninstall and then download the Spotify app again. source Getty Images / LightRocket

If this problem persists, you may also want to try uninstalling and reinstalling the app onto your phone.

Sign out of your Spotify account

caption Click “SIGN OUT EVERYWHERE.” source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

Another potential option in this case is to sign out of your account on every device, which can also provide a sort of reboot that may circumvent the issue. Here’s how to do it:

1. Go to the Spotify website on your PC or Mac computer and log in to your account.

2. Click “Profile” in the upper-right corner and select “Account” from the menu.

3. Scroll down and select “Sign Out Everywhere.”

