Even though I lost 50% of my gigs in March, I’m still convinced that freelancing is more stable than a typical full-time job

I’ve been freelancing for five years, and have focused on building a diverse clientele so that I’ll always have some work available.

In the past month I’ve lost about half my work from regular clients, but have been able to make that up through picking up new clients in healthcare and news.

Having unemployment benefits extended to self-employed people gives me peace of mind in case the virus’ economic implications continue to erode my business.

In late February, before the coronavirus outbreak had reached the crisis point in the US, it started impacting my work. My biggest client had confirmed cases, and suddenly put all projects on hold. I understood entirely, but I was also worried that this was foreshadowing things to come.

It was.

As a freelance writer, I work with companies to create their content – blog posts, press releases, promotional materials, and more. Right now, with the US economy essentially shut down, companies are stopping on all non-essential spending. When jobs are on the line, freelancers are often the first to go. Over the last few weeks I’ve received many apologetic emails from clients telling me everything is shutting down.

That story isn’t unique: About 10 million Americans have filed for unemployment in the last couple of weeks. Many of them lost their seemingly secure jobs overnight when the virus and accompanying economic shutdown hit the US like a tidal wave. Policymakers have pointed out that gig workers and freelancers are especially vulnerable.

Luckily, that’s not the case for me right now. My freelancing work is giving me the ability to pivot my services and keep making money, despite the crisis. In these uncertain times, I’m glad to be freelancing.

No one can lay me off

I’ve been freelancing full-time for five years, and have written before about the security this brings me. I’m the earner in my family, while my husband takes care of the kids. Many people hear that and shudder at the uncertainty a self-employed breadwinner must bring.

I’ve always thought the opposite, though. My husband was twice laid off wholly unexpectedly from supposedly secure jobs, so I know first-hand how insecure even a “good” traditional job can be.

As a freelancer, I have multiple clients, none of which ever make up more than a quarter of my income. I focus on diversification so that if one client suddenly stops publishing, as inevitably happens, I’m never completely out of work. As my own boss, contracting for multiple companies, I can never be fired or laid off. Now more than ever, that’s important.

I’m able to pivot

Another strength of freelancing is that I’m able to adjust my clientele and pivot to the services that are most in demand. Over the past month, I’ve lost work in sectors like higher education and manufacturing. Perhaps unsurprisingly, I’ve picked up tons of work in the healthcare and news sectors. These new contracts might not last after the crisis dies down, but for now being able to jump into a different kind of work, using the same skills and set-up, is a huge blessing.

During March, I lost about half of my income from my usual clients. However, I found enough new work to make up for about half of that. Yes, my income is still down about 25%, and that’s super nerve-wracking as the only earner in the family. But still, it’s less of an impact than many people with traditional jobs are feeling right now.

Being self-employed has also given me the flexibility to adjust to my kindergartner being home for the foreseeable future. Unlike many parents, I don’t have to try to work and homeschool at once; instead I can adjust my work hours to make things at least a little easier for our family.

There’s security in new unemployment policies

Right now I’m incredibly grateful to have a job that I can continue doing through the coming weeks and months. However, I’m also thrilled that the country and states like mine here in New Hampshire are extending unemployment benefits to self-employed people.

In the US, it’s estimated that more than 40% of workers are in the “gig economy.” These are freelancers, like me, and also the people who work for Uber, Instacart, and other apps. This is how our economy operates now, and it’s antiquated to not offer these workers the same peace-of-mind protection that unemployment benefits give, especially since many gig workers don’t have the same flexibility I do.

I hope that I can continue to scrounge up work to make up for the clients that have paused projects during the crisis. But, if the coronavirus ends up having a bigger impact on my work, it’s incredibly reassuring to know I’ll be able to pay the mortgage and feed my family. For now, I hope I don’t need to tap into unemployment, but I’m very glad to know it’s there.