‘Why is my Android slow?’: 3 ways to troubleshoot your Android device if it’s not running efficiently

If your Android is running slow, chances are the issue can be quickly fixed by clearing out excess data stored in your phone’s cache and deleting any unused apps.

A slow Android phone may require a system update to get it back up to speed, although older phones may not be able to run the latest software properly.

If deleting data and clearing your cache don’t do the trick, your Android may have a battery or other hardware issue that requires professional assistance.

Let’s be real here: when your phone is glitchy and working too slowly, it’s just about the worst thing possible.

Don’t freak out too much, though – if your Android device is running slow, getting it back up to speed should be a pretty quick process.

Try these fixes before you head to the shop for repairs, replace the phone with a newer model, or toss the thing out the window in a fit of rage.

How to troubleshoot your Android if it’s running slow

Here are three ways to try and fix issues affecting your Android speed.

Clear your cache

Every time you browse the web on your phone, it stores away bits of data in your cache. Clearing out your cache can greatly increase your Android speed.

To clear your browsing or third-party app cache, read our article “How to clear the cache on your Android phone to make it run faster.”

Delete unused apps and files

Deleting apps you never use can free up storage and operational space. It’s also helpful to delete files, photos, videos, documents, and anything else you just don’t need.

You can get a good sense of what’s eating up your phone’s space and likely slowing it down by going into your Settings app, then opening “Storage” (which may be under the “Device maintenance” tab) and noting how much free space you have and what’s taking up the most room.

Restart or reset your Android device

If you have tried all the basic fixes and that Android of yours is still slow, including turning the device on and off again, it’s time to wipe it clean and restore factory settings.

1. Back up your phone first, then go to Settings.

2. Tap “General management” and select “Reset.”

3. Hit “Reset settings.”

And if that doesn’t work, try a full “Factory data reset.” After that, it’s time to turn to the pros for further help.

