The ‘Killing Eve’ showrunner and star break down the season 3 premiere’s shocking ending

caption Eve made a shocking discovery at the end of the season 3 premiere of “Killing Eve.” source Laura Radford/BBC America

Warning: There are major spoilers ahead for the season three premiere of “Killing Eve,” “Slowly Slowly Catchy Monkey.”

Insider speaks with showrunner Suzanne Heathcote and star Sean Delaney about the shocking ending to the premiere.

In the episode’s final moments, Kenny (Delaney) is killed.

Delaney told Insider he found out about his character’s death in May or June of 2019.

“I just wanted it to be as unexpected as possible because then you’re really experiencing it the way that Eve is,” Heathcote said.

Sunday’s return of “Killing Eve” fast-forwarded about six months into the future and ended on an unexpected shocking note.

The season three premiere concluded with former MI6 agent Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh) going to meet her friend Kenny (Sean Delaney) at his new place of employment for drinks.

As Eve searches the office for her friend, he’s nowhere to be found. Perplexed, Eve tries Kenny’s phone. As she discovers his cell, the audience watches Kenny’s body fall headfirst past a window in the background and fly toward the pavement. Eve rushes outside only to find her friend dead.

“I really wanted to look at consequences this season and really honor what had happened to the characters up to this point,” showrunner Suzanne Heathcote told Insider of Kenny’s death on the season premiere.

“I felt after the crime [Eve] committed through her own eyes at the end of season two, she feels she’s a danger to the world almost. And so to bring her back, it would have to be something that meant an enormous amount to her personally,” Heathcote added.

Insider spoke with both Heathcote and star Sean Delaney about Kenny’s shocking death, why it happened on the season three premiere, whether or not we’ll learn who killed Kenny, and other ways they considered killing the character.

Delaney learned Kenny would be killed off the show around May or June of 2019 and was on board with getting killed off in the premiere

caption Sean Delaney was excited to learn about the way his character was going to get killed off of “Killing Eve.” source Laura Radford/BBC America/Sid Gen

Delaney received a phone call from his agent not too long after the second season of “Killing Eve” wrapped up while he was doing a play in New York. His agent warned him he was going to get a call from someone with the series.

He wound up receiving a call from the show’s producer Sally Woodward Gentle, who broke the news to him.

“It was very exciting, actually,” Delaney told Insider of his reaction to learning Kenny was being killed off the series on the premiere. “That sounds really odd, because it meant I would be unemployed.”

“When Sally told me about the idea and the first thing I said before she even justified it to me in her head of what she was thinking, I told her how exciting that would be for Eve, and Carolyn’s role in the series,” he continued. “I said the sooner they do it, the better. I said it’s got to happen before people are ready for it.”

Kenny’s death will serve as the driving force to shake Eve out of a current funk and to propel the third season in the direction it needs to go

caption Eve has quit MI6 and regressed into a simpler lifestyle on season three of “Killing Eve.” Kenny tries to get Eve out of the house on the season premiere. source Laura Radford/BBC America

The “Killing Eve” team discussed killing Kenny off pretty early in the writer’s room for the third season as a way to drive the season forward.

“It just felt like a very natural way,” said Heathcote. “It’s always difficult because Sean’s amazing and he’s a beloved character. But that’s also kind of what makes it powerful. The minute we felt that his death would be what really propels things in terms of the story, I felt that we had to do it very early, and I was like, ‘We’ve got to do it episode one.'”

“And then we toyed with sort of how to do it, and for me, I just wanted it to be as unexpected as possible because then you’re really experiencing it the way that Eve is,” Heathcote added.

Delaney didn’t have an issue with the way Kenny was going out on the show. He was hoping it was going to be done before fans saw it coming. When he was told they were thinking of doing it early in the season, he said he didn’t need to be sold on the idea at all.

caption Kenny’s investigation gets him in trouble. source Laura Radford/BBC America/Sid Gen

In fact, Delaney told Insider if he wasn’t happy with Kenny’s death he would have been vocal about it.

“If I felt that it wasn’t going to help the plot and move forward in the way that it was, I would have been given my say, and it would have been listened to, and maybe even taken action on it,” said Delaney.

“It would have been very cheeky of me to be like, ‘No, you’re making the wrong decision. Keep me in for another three seasons so I stay employed.’ It would be me being greedy, I think,” he added.

They considered other ways to kill Kenny, but nothing beat the visual of Kenny flying past the window

“It sounds so morbid, but I liked the visual,” said Heathcote of the moment the viewer sees Kenny falling to the ground. “The idea of just that body flying past the window just felt shocking, even when it was broken in the [writer’s] room.”

caption Eve walking through Kenny’s office. source Laura Radford/BBC America

“I could just see how that, visually, would be a very shocking moment,” Heathcote continued. “And I just thought there’s something in that that just felt, in terms of storytelling, it was just a really, it sounds dreadful to say, but a good way of getting that moment across.”

And it is. It catches the audience completely off guard. It’s one that may even make you gasp as you realize the full extent of what’s happening.

“I felt it’s important that the death, and again it sounds ironic given it’s a show that involves so much death, but especially with a character like Kenny, that it didn’t seem glib or flip or humorous, that actually, there was sort of momentum to it. That there’s, excuse the pun, a gravity to it, as we’re seeing his body at the end of that moment really to underline what that means,” said Heathcote of making sure Kenny’s death was not only justified but fully expressed the gravity of the situation.

There was a minor hint foreshadowing Kenny’s death earlier in the episode

If you rewatch the episode a second time, you may notice a small hint was given referencing Kenny’s untimely death.

The first time we see him on the season three premiere, Kenny rides his bike to his new office. As he arrives, the camera slowly tilts up showing the scope and size of the building’s height.

caption The scale of the building is shown when Kenny and Eve both go to enter his place of employment. source Laura Radford/BBC America

“Yes, yes,” said Delaney of noticing that moment.

There was another moment right before Kenny’s death reveal that stood out in particular to Delaney as well.

“I watched it and I watched it a second time as well, and there’s a beautifully shot moment, just cinematography wise, where when [Eve] comes into the building and she can’t find him, the cameras stayed on the window for just maybe two seconds too long,” said Delaney.

“Not enough to give away what’s going to happen. But it makes you aware of the window as a place and as a point of attention,” he added.

What was Kenny’s downfall?

caption Delaney said if he was still under the protection of MI6, he’d probably still be alive. source Laura Radford/BBCAmerica/Sid Gentle

Kenny was one of the most careful characters on “Killing Eve,” but, ultimately, it seems like his obsession with the secret organization called The Twelve, was his undoing.

Delaney believes if Kenny didn’t quit his job at MI6 that he may still be alive.

“I think his downfall is, in my head and the way I played it, was the fact that when he was no longer under the protection of MI6, and his mother, and within a team of people, and with people to bounce ideas off, and for people to maybe turn around and say, ‘No, that’s dangerous, you should stop looking into that,’ he does on his own,” said Delaney of not having the protection of MI6 to safeguard him from danger. “He just can’t help himself. He cared too much.”

“I think the fact that he does it under the banner of this new journalistic company that he’s working for, of people just trying to improve things, the fact that he no longer has that barrier of safety means that when he’s looking into this stuff, he’s no longer protected or hidden in doing that,” he added.

What advice would Kenny give Eve right now?

When we’re reintroduced to Eve months later on the season three premiere, she’s living a very different life. She’s living alone in a small apartment and has taken on a kitchen job at a local restaurant.

caption Delaney thinks Eve needs to go and figure out what’s going on with the Twelve. source Laura Radford/BBCA

Eve told Kenny she didn’t want to get involved with any more meddling of The Twelve, because it put her life in jeopardy. Now that Kenny is gone, she may reconsider.

“My heart says Kenny would be like, ‘Go finish it. You’ve come this far, you’re strong enough to do it,'” said Delaney of the advice Kenny would give Eve.

But it’s not that simple.

“I think anyone in their right mind, myself included, would be like, ‘Get the hell out of that. Protect yourself,'” he added. “There’s a lot of love there, which I don’t think he had for many people in his whole lifetime, his mother included.”

Are we eventually going to find out who killed Kenny?

caption Kenny’s final conversation with his mother is not a good one. source Nick Wall/BBCA

“This is where I get very shaky on what I’m allowed to say and what I’m not allowed to say,” said Heathcote, precariously choosing her words.

“I don’t know how to say it,” said Heathcote. “I mean, let’s just say his death is definitely a driving force, and what happened is definitely a driving force of the story through the season.”