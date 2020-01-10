The ‘Lion King’ VFX team explain and defend why the animals in the remake don’t show emotion: ‘It shouldn’t feel cartoony’

caption Photo: Did you really feel like Simba was horrified and upset at his father’s death? Did you buy the love between Simba and Nala in “Can You Feel the Love Tonight”? Insider asked three VFX team members on “The Lion King” whether or not they ever tried showing emotions through the animals. source Walt Disney Studios

Whether you loved or despised “The Lion King” remake, fans’ and critics’ biggest complaint was that the animals, especially the lions, in the film don’t show emotion.

Insider asked three members of the film’s visual effects team – Rob Legato, Andy Jones, and Elliot Newman – about their response to the criticism and whether there’s a version of the film out there where the animals emote.

Early tests were done with the animals showing some emotion, but they were instructed that the film shouldn’t look like a cartoon.

Both Jones and Legato said kids they spoke with don’t have an issue with any perceived lack of emotion.

Jones, Legato, and Newman agreed that if the characters showed expressive emotions, the entire movie would need to be altered.

Disney’s “The Lion King” remake is a visual accomplishment. The film’s impressive animation style (yes, it’s animated) looks so much like a nature documentary that many confused it for a live-action movie.

It was so realistic that the biggest complaint about the movie was that audiences didn’t feel the emotional weight of some lines and scenes because, quite simply, the animals didn’t show emotion.

Insider asked three members of the remake’s visual team why the animals didn’t emote and whether there is a version of “The Lion King” remake out there where the animals did display emotional reactions.

“We did some early tests just to push it a little further and [director] Jon [Favreau] would always reign us in a little and say, ‘Look, it shouldn’t feel cartoony,'” MPC VFX supervisor Andy Jones told Insider. “We never pushed it way over the top, because we knew, ‘We can’t go cartoony. We can’t do what the original film did.'”

Jones said one of the most difficult parameters they had to work within was making sure the characters felt as real as possible.

VFX supervisor Rob Legato thinks of the film as ‘live-action’

caption Legato says the team was aiming to make something that felt real. source Walt Disney Studios

Though the movie is technically animated through a mix of photoreal technology, visual effects, and a virtual reality set, VFX supervisor Rob Legato describes the film as live-action since that was the movie they “were intending to make.”

“That’s what we’d want somebody who doesn’t know anything about how it was done to walk away and say if asked, ‘How would you describe the film?'” Legato told Insider.

“If you just saw one of the shots, you’d go, ‘Well, it’s a live-action documentary or a film with animals in it,'” he added.

‘The Lion King’ VFX team says kids don’t notice that the animals aren’t emoting and they don’t have an issue with it

caption Legato and Jones say it’s mostly fans of the original who take issue with the new film. source Walt Disney Studios

Jones said he has found over and over again that it’s mostly fans of the original animated movie who express any cristicism toward the lack of facial movements or expression in the animal’s faces.

Kids don’t notice it, he says. If they haven’t seen the original film, they have no frame of reference for how they think the animals should or shouldn’t look.

“What’s funny is when I talk to some fans that have seen the original movie so many times where it was ingrained in them, they were disappointed with the lack of emotion,” said Jones.

“Then I talked to some young kids that only have this as a reference,” he added. “They love it. They’re like, ‘It’s so much fun.’ There wasn’t a comparison to be made.”

If you have seen the original animated film numerous times, it is tough to forget the original while watching the new one. You likely have the original scenes in your head while watching the remake because so many shots in the remake follow the animated one beat for beat.

caption This is one of many instances in the “Lion King” remake that nearly recreate an original moment. source Walt Disney Studios/Disney

“I’ve talked to kids and some of them don’t even want to go back and see the 2D animated movie because they’re not used to that like we were,” said Legato, claiming that some children prefer the new film to the original.

Legato recalled one person who said their favorite movie was “The Lion King,” adding “the real one.” When asked what they meant – whether “the real one” was the original movie or the new one, which looked “real” – Legato said they responded with the new version.

“To them, that was the one,” said Legato of children who haven’t seen the 1994 movie. “I thought that was a lovely compliment. That’s who we made it for. Not necessarily only the people who watched the cartoon and loved it, but it’s a whole new audience. Why else make the movie? Why else remake anything if you don’t want a new audience to appreciate it?”

Don’t let original co-director Rob Minkoff hear that. In 2017, Minkoff told Insider his one fear was that people would love Favreau’s movie more than the original. Emotions or not, well-critiqued or not, “The Lion King” remake was certainly embraced by audiences. It grossed over $1.6 billion worldwide.

If emotions were added into the movie, ‘The Lion King’ remake would look completely different

caption Emotions would have changed the look of the film drastically, according to “The Lion King” VFX team. source Disney

Legato told Insider he has gone back and watched the movie over and over again after receiving criticism.

“You get a little insecure, especially when somebody criticizes what it is and you go back, you look at and you go, ‘You know what? I got every bit of emotion when Mufasa died,'” said Legato. “I projected what Simba would be feeling at that moment. That’s why it connects to the audience. So the criticism of it seems not correct.”

For what it’s worth, here’s how Simba looks in both the animated movie and the remake when he finds his father, Mufasa, dead. In the new “Lion King,” the camera cleverly zooms out of the scene so we don’t need to see Simba’s reaction as much. When we do see his face, the most noticeable difference is that, unlike the animated movie, Simba’s not crying. His expression appears blank.

caption Simba’s reactions in the original animated “Lion King” and the remake can be seen side by side. source Disney Animation, Disney; composite by Kirsten Acuna/Insider

“If we made it cartoony, then you would lose the moment of reality, which I can identify with as a person,” Legato continued. “I don’t necessarily, and I keep on going back and look at it and go, ‘Well, let me see if I’m missing something.’ And I get moved by it exactly the way I wish to be.”

“If it was slightly more cartoony, it would be in this middle no man’s land,” Jones interjected.

“And I think it’d be really criticized because now it’s disparate,” Legato responded. “You’re seeing something that looks photo-real and yet there’s something weird about it.”

VFX supervisor Elliot Newman added that if the animals were showing emotion, it would cause the entire look of the movie to change. The remake would have ended up being different from the end result we received. It’s a point many on YouTube, including user TheFilmJunkee, have pointed out using fan art.

caption You wind up with something that looks like an odd hybrid between live-action and CGI. source TheFilmJunkee

“I think you’d have to change the design of the characters, the environments, the way that the image is rendered and the appearance of it,” said Newman. “I think all of those things would break.” “And then we have another animated ‘Lion King’ and then it gets really criticized,” joked Legato.