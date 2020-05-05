Why Warren Buffett bet on the ‘big 4’ airlines against his own advice, then dumped them at a loss

source Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Fortune/Time Inc

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway sold its stakes in the “big four” US airlines at a loss in April, the famed investor revealed on Saturday.

The Berkshire boss has been burnt by airlines before, and has warned of their dangers for more than 25 years.

“Investors have poured money into a bottomless pit, attracted by growth when they should have been repelled by it,” he wrote in his 1992 shareholder letter, adding that he “participated in this foolishness” when he bet on US Air in 1989.

Buffett invested in the big four airlines because he predicted more people would fly and the carriers would at least maintain their value and continue buying back shares.

He exited the positions after the coronavirus pandemic dashed those expectations.

Warren Buffett recently revealed that his Berkshire Hathaway conglomerate sold its stakes in the “big four” airlines in April for a fraction of what it paid for them, and admitted the bet was a “mistake.”

The billionaire investor must be kicking himself, as he’s been burnt by the airline industry before and warned many times against investing in it.

He jumped back in because he predicted that people would fly more in the coming years, and the airlines would at least maintain their value and continue buying back shares, but the coronavirus pandemic shattered those expectations.

Sounding the alarm

Buffett has been alerting investors to the risks of airlines for more than 25 years.

“Investors have regularly poured money into the domestic airline business to finance profitless (or worse) growth,” he said in his 1992 letter to Berkshire shareholders. “The more the industry has grown, the worse the disaster for owners.”

Specifically, Buffett said his $358 million investment into US Air in 1989 “soured before the ink dried on the check.”

“I knew the industry would be ruggedly competitive, but I did not expect its leaders to engage in prolonged kamikaze behavior,” he wrote in the letter.

“The near-term reward for skill in the airline business is simply survival, not prosperity,” he added.

Buffett struck a similar chord in his 1996 letter. He quoted Richard Branson, the billionaire owner of Virgin Atlantic who is currently begging the British government for a bailout, on how to become a millionaire: “There’s really nothing to it. Start as a billionaire and then buy an airline.”

The Berkshire CEO poured scorn on airlines again in his 2007 letter.

“The worst sort of business is one that grows rapidly, requires significant capital to engender the growth, and then earns little or no money,” Buffett said. “Think airlines.”

“Here a durable competitive advantage has proven elusive ever since the days of the Wright Brothers,” he continued.

“Indeed, if a farsighted capitalist had been present at Kitty Hawk, he would have done his successors a huge favor by shooting Orville down.”

Buffett also addressed the industry’s irresistible appeal in the letter.

“Investors have poured money into a bottomless pit, attracted by growth when they should have been repelled by it,” he said, adding that he “participated in this foolishness” when he bet on US Air.

Even though Berkshire ultimately made a solid return by selling its US Air shares in 1989, Buffett attributed that to “one of the recurrent, but always misguided, bursts of optimism for airlines.”

Ignoring his own advice

Buffett warmed to the airline industry in the second half of 2016, when he bought shares in American, Delta, Southwest, and United. Rising demand for airline seats, relatively stable prices, and reliable stock buybacks changed the calculus, he explained at Berkshire’s annual meeting in 2017.

“I think it’s fair to say that they will operate at higher degrees of capacity over the next five or 10 years than the historical rates, which caused all of them to go broke,” Buffett replied to a shareholder’s question about why he was betting on airlines again, according to a transcript on Sentieo, a financial research site.

“If the airline companies are only worth, five or 10 years from now, what they’re worth now in terms of equity, we’ll get a pretty reasonable rate of return because they’re going to buy in a lot of stock at fairly low multiples,” he added.

Despite his optimism, Buffett didn’t lose sight of the dangers. The industry has “terrible economics,” he said at the meeting, adding that a positive return for Berkshire would be “no cinch, by a long shot.”

Parachuting out

Buffett was clearly aware of the risks when he invested in the big four airlines. He wagered that people would fly more, and the airlines wouldn’t shrink in value and would continue buying back their shares, generating a solid return for Berkshire.

Then the pandemic hit, sparking travel restrictions and fanning fears of flying. Passenger numbers plunged, airline stocks tanked, and the carriers agreed to government bailouts that restrict buybacks and require billions of dollars in loan repayments.

The airlines are also handing over stock to the government, and at least two are pursuing equity raises that will dilute their existing shareholders. The stark change in outlook meant Buffett’s investment case was no longer valid, and he decided to cut his losses.

Buffett summed up his change of mind at Berkshire’s annual meeting on Saturday.

“The world has changed for the airlines,” he said. “The future is much less clear to me.”