‘Why won’t my Android update?’: How to fix any Android updating issue, from low storage space to a faulty internet connection

caption If your Android phone or tablet won’t update, there are a few steps you can take to fix the issue. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

If your Android device won’t update, it might have to do with your Wi-Fi connection, battery, storage space, or the age of your device.

Android mobile devices usually update automatically, but updates can be delayed or prevented for various reasons.

Like most modern devices, Android phones and tablets have to periodically install updates in order to keep themselves performing at top capacity.

However, if your Android device isn’t receiving updates, it could be a sign of a bigger problem.

Why your Android device won’t update, and how to troubleshoot it

caption There are a few things to check. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

If your Android mobile device isn’t updating, there are a few possible explanations.

Work your way through the troubleshooting tips below to figure out why you might be missing out on updates.

Your network connection isn’t strong enough

caption Connect to Wi-Fi for the best chance at getting an update to go through. source Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider

Android devices need to be connected to Wi-Fi or mobile data in order to successfully complete an update.

Check your wireless connection and try again.

Your device is too old

caption Older Android devices might not receive updates anymore. source Robert Libetti/ Business Insider

Certain Android devices that are several years old may no longer update because updates are no longer being created for those models.

For example, if you have a Samsung Galaxy phone from six years ago, your phone likely won’t receive updates due to the presence of the newer Galaxy S10 models.

In those cases, to update your system, you’ll have to buy a newer device.

Your device doesn’t have enough battery power to complete an update

caption Charge your phone up all the way, and then try to update. source Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider

Since updates can take a long time to complete, many devices are required to have a certain amount of battery power before they can update. This is to ensure that the device won’t shut off before the update has completed.

Plugging your device into its charger until it’s fully charged and then trying to update should help.

Your device doesn’t have enough storage space to complete an update

caption Most updates will take up some pace in your device’s hard drive. source Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider

Updates generally require additional storage space in order to be completed properly.

If your Android device isn’t updating and your storage space is relatively full, try deleting some apps you don’t use, or large files like photos and videos.

