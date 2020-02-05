What to do if your music won’t download in Apple Music on an iPhone or iPad

caption There are several reasons why music won’t download in Apple Music. source Yeamake/Shutterstock

If your music won’t download in Apple Music, there are a few troubleshooting tips you should try out.

You might be having connection issues, or you might not have any storage space left on your device.

There could also be an issue with your iCloud sync settings.

Whether you’re a long-time Apple Music user or a new subscriber, it can be frustrating when your songs and albums won’t download.

Downloading issues can be related to several factors, including connection issues, or lack of space on your device.

Basic tips from Apple include closing the app and restarting your iPhone or iPad. This should usually be your first step when having issues with your device.

You may also want to double-check that your Apple Music subscription hasn’t expired. You can check your subscription details on your account information page – where you can also change or cancel your plan.

It’s also important to note that if a song is marked by a cloud with a slash mark through it – unlike a cloud with an arrow – it means it can’t be downloaded at all.

Luckily, most other issues are easily fixed. Here are a few solutions.

What to do if your music won’t download on Apple Music

Check the storage space on your iPhone or iPad

If your Apple Music songs won’t download, it might mean you’re out of storage space on your iPhone or iPad. If this is the case, you can check your settings and make some adjustments to make room for new music.

1. Open the Settings app on your device. If you’re totally out of storage, you’ll see an alert at the top of the screen that says “iPhone Storage Full.” Tap this alert to view the details.

caption A banner will appear if your iPhone’s storage is full. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

2. Tap “Manage Storage” on the next page.

3. This will bring you to your iPhone or iPad’s storage details page. Read through the recommendations it gives you for saving space – these can include deleting downloaded videos and large attachments, or offloading apps that take up space on your device.

caption As you delete files, new recommendations will appear. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

If the banner warning you about low storage space hasn’t appeared, you can clear your music storage in another way.

1. In your Settings app, scroll down to the “Music” tab and open it.

2. Once you’re in the Music tab, scroll to the bottom and tap “Optimize Storage.”

3. Turn on storage optimization by toggling on the switch.

This will automatically remove music that you haven’t played in awhile, which will make room for new music.

caption Optimizing your music storage will let your device manage your library for you. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

Check your iCloud and Music settings

If you’re syncing your music library with iCloud, you may want to refresh your connection to make sure everything will download properly.

To do so, double check your settings in the “Music” section of your Settings app.

1. Open the Settings app on your device.

2. Scroll down to the “Music” tab and tap to open it.

3. Make sure that “Show Apple Music,” “Add Playlist Songs,” “Sync Library,” and “Cellular Data” are toggled on. If all of them are already on, turn them off and wait a few moments, then turn them back on.

You might also want to turn on “Automatic Downloads,” which will download songs so you can listen to them even when you’re offline.

caption Check your Apple Music settings. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

Check your connection

Finally, if you’re on an iPhone or an iPad with cellular data, you may want to double-check your internet connection. Music downloads best over Wi-Fi, but if you’ve enabled it in your settings, it can also download over cellular data.

1. Open the Settings app on your device and double-check the Wi-Fi network you’re connected to. Switch to another network if you’re able to.

2. If you’re unable to switch to another reliable network, turn off Wi-Fi and make sure that mobile data is turned on by tapping the “Cellular” tab in the first section of Settings.

3. At the top of the page, make sure “Cellular Data” is switched on.

caption Turn on your mobile data. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

4. Even if mobile data is on, you’ll want to double-check that it’s turned on specifically for the Music app as well. Scroll down on the Cellular Data page until you see the Music app, and make sure its toggle is switched on.

caption Make sure Apple Music can use mobile data. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

