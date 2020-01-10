‘Why won’t my video upload to YouTube?’: How to troubleshoot if your video won’t upload to YouTube’s site

caption There are a few different things you can try if your YouTube video won’t upload. source Shutterstock

If your video won’t upload to YouTube, it could be because of issues with available bandwidth on the network you’re using.

On other occasions, an extremely high volume of upload traffic by other users can delay or impede your video upload.

Certain video file types cannot be uploaded to YouTube – the ideal file type is an MP4 with a frame rate between 24 and 60 frames per second.

So, you just took a hilarious video of your friends dancing at the beach? Or you had a chance encounter with a movie star or noted politician? Or maybe you digitized an old gem of a family movie you want to share to your YouTube Channel so your friends and family can share it?

Great, well uploading a video to YouTube is quick and easy! Except when the upload fails.

How to troubleshoot if your video won’t upload to YouTube

There could be many reasons your video won’t upload, and the good news is that most of them are in your control and fixable.

Check your internet connection

caption You can check your computer’s internet connection speed by searching “internet test speed” via Google. source Steven John/Business Insider

If your video won’t upload to YouTube, first check the basics. Make sure your phone is connected to a reliable wi-fi network or has a strong cell signal when you’re on the move, and make sure your computer has a fast enough internet connection for uploading video files.

To test the speed of your internet connection, you can simply search “internet test speed” on Google and click “Run Speed Test” in the search box featured at the top. A window will open that will give you an estimate of the megabits per second your connection is currently operating at, and give you a qualitative evaluation of the metric it calculates.

Check the size of your video

caption If your video is too large or long for an upload for your given account type, the upload will be cancelled and you will be informed of the file size issue. source Steven John/Business Insider

Assuming your connection is strong enough for uploads, next check the size and length of the video that you’re having trouble uploading. YouTubers with basic accounts cannot upload videos larger than 2 GB or longer than 15 minutes (or both, of course).

You can increase the size of the videos that you can upload to YouTube by verifying your YouTube account. Your phone will be sent a one-time code you can use to verify the account and increase your video size limit.

Give the upload time

caption YouTube will save your partial upload for 24 hours, allowing you to continue the video uploading process where you left off within that time frame. source Steven John/Business Insider

There are times when you simply won’t be able to upload a YouTube video and the only solution is patience.

This is the case when there is a surge of user traffic crowding the site. Evenings tend to be crowded, as well as times following events that lead to lots of uploads, like New Years’ Eve or major social or political events.

If your YouTube upload isn’t working right now, just try it again at another time of day.

