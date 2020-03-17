21 spectacular pictures of Ireland

caption You must visit a pub in Ireland. source Shutterstock

Ireland offers scenic cliffs on the coast as well as streets rooted in history, making it the perfect country to explore.

Whether you are trying a traditional Irish stew or strolling through Powerscourt Estate in County Wicklow, there is always something exciting to do.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Ireland is not just about Guinness drafts and pubs.

Known as “The Emerald Isle,” the country lives up to its name. The green countryside offers unique natural experiences, while the cities and towns also have everything that foodies and shopaholics could desire.

Whether you stand on a cliff looking out over the Atlantic Ocean or get lost in the long hallways of old monarchic buildings, the country has so much to offer.

Here are 21 pictures that illustrate Ireland’s beauty:

The breathtaking landscape of the Connemara National Park.

caption On a clear day, the clouds are reflected in the water. source Shutterstock

Located on the west coast of Ireland, the Connemara National Park offers flora and fauna covering over 5,000 acres of mountains, heaths, grasslands, and bogs.

Handcrafted souvenirs made in Galway.

caption Stroll through the busy streets and people watch. source Shutterstock

Also known as the “most Irish” city of Ireland, Galway is home to hand-crafted art shops as well as many young people – about one quarter of its population are students.

Before resting in one of the homey pubs and cafes, take a look at the town’s medieval city walls.

The vastness of the Atlantic Ocean on the Cliffs of Moher.

caption The view is unbeatable. source Shutterstock

The 700-foot-high cliffs not only offer a spectacular view of the churning Atlantic, they are also a must-see for every “Harry Potter” fan. This is the place where Harry and Dumbledore searched for a Horcrux in the “Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince” movie.

Plenty of local seafood to enjoy in the Dingle Peninsula.

caption Bring a blanket and soak up some rays. source Shutterstock

Ireland’s westernmost landmark, Dingle Peninsula is all about surf beaches, Caribbean-like blue ocean, and delicious seafood.

You can always stop for a bite to eat at the little village Dingle, which gave the peninsula its name.

Getting lost in Dublin’s picturesque streets.

caption The perfect photo-op. source Shutterstock

Ireland’s capital as well as its largest city should be number one on your visiting list. The city is full of historical places and lively pubs, not to mention small art, book, and clothing stores.

Trinity College, the prestigious university founded in 1592, has an impressive historical campus and buildings. Grafton street – one of the main shopping streets – is another must-see, with important sights like the St. Stephen’s Green.

The ancient Giant’s Causeway will leave you in awe.

caption Head here at dusk and watch the sunset. source Shutterstock

As you can see, this causeway doesn’t look like it’s entirely from this earth. The ancient peoples of Ireland believed it was built by giants – that’s how it got its name.

But actually, the gorgeous causeway is the result of a volcanic eruption that happened long ago. It is Northern Ireland’s only UNESCO World Heritage Site, and when you visit you will understand why.

The Aran Islands.

caption Even learning a few words of Gaelic is worth a shot. source Shutterstock

The Aran Islands have car-free roads, seals, and traditional Irish villages without many modern developments. It’s also one of the few places where people still speak Gaelic, an old native language of Ireland.

The secret retreat is only 45 minutes with the ferry from Galway, and definitely worth a trip.

Traditional Irish music will make you dance your feet off.

caption Try talking to a local while you’re at it. source Shutterstock

A traditional Irish music seisún (pronounced: seh-shoon) is mostly started with a guitar. But you don’t have to wait long before fiddles, tins, whistles, flutes, and pipes join and people start to dance.

The best place to join one of these seisúns is probably the coastal village Doolin, on the west coast of Ireland. It is known to be the center of traditional Irish music.

Cooley Peninsula’s stunning beauty offers amazing people watching.

caption Sit on a bench and watch the fisherman. source Shutterstock

A journey to Cooley Peninsula should begin from the medieval village of Carlingford and continue walking up the coastline. Though it is often windy and you should dress warmly, the view will be the best reward you can ask for.

The peninsula at the northeastern tip of Ireland is still mostly tourist free, so you can experience the true beauty of nature by yourself.

Walk through the enchanting Powerscourt Estate in County Wicklow.

caption Prepare to be blown away. source Shutterstock

You may know this fantasy-like place from movie locations, including “Ella Enchanted” and “King Arthur.” Even if not, the 13th century castle in Ireland’s garden county is definitely worth a visit.

When you are not on a budget, you could even sleep in the ground floors of the 68-room mansion and feel like a prince or princess for the night.

Let the wind rough up your hair on top of Slieve League.

caption Watch the waves crash onto the rocks. source Shutterstock

This is the less touristy option to the Cliffs of Moher. Some of Europe’s highest cliffs are located in the northwest of Ireland, and you can either hike to the summit of Slieve League or take the car to the viewpoint which already has a spectacular view of the Atlantic Ocean.

Meet world-famous authors at Dublin’s Writers Week.

caption The perfect chance to learn from a local. source Shutterstock

Every year in May, the Dublin’s Writers Week takes place in one of UNESCO’s Cities of Literature.

The world’s best literature talents come together to discuss, give lectures, and debate. If you happen to be in Dublin at this time of the year, you should definitely check it out.

A scenic drive through Gleniff Horseshoe will leave you speechless.

caption The hike is worth it. source Paul Mc Guiness/Youtube

Gleniff Horseshoe is a six-mile loop shaped like – you guessed it – a horseshoe.

It’s perfect for hiking, biking, or a scenic drive. And with waterfalls, old stone houses, and lots of hills to see, this place is a true hidden treasure of Ireland.

Ride a wave at Mullaghmore Beach.

caption Or sit and watch the surfers. source Susanne Pommer/Shutterstock

Feeling a little Hawaiian in Northern-Europe? Check out Mullaghmore, one of Ireland’s best kept secret seaside towns.

Don’t miss the charming fishing village with golden sand beaches. The area is also known as one of Ireland’s surf and kite hotspots with waves that can reach over 55 feet high!

Belfast’s city life will capture your imagination.

caption Kate Middleton gets a beer at a Belfast pub. source Matt Mackey/ Pool/ Getty Images

Northern Island’s capital and the second largest city of Ireland has transformed into a must-see.

Titanic fans should visit the visitor attraction where the ship was once built, or visit the Ulster Museum, home of amazing ancient artifacts. When you want to combine history and fun, stop by at the Crown Liquor Saloon, where you can drink your pint in historical surroundings.

Try the well-known Guinness beer.

caption It’s a must-try. source Shutterstock

Ireland wouldn’t be Ireland without Guinness and although Ireland offers a lot more than beer, the black pint had to be on our list.

For the ultimate Guinness experience, visit the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin. Or save some money and just take a break at one of the thousands of homey pubs.

The UNESCO World Heritage site Skellig Island is not only for “Star Wars” fans.

caption Although it does look like a scene out of a movie. source Shutterstock

A protected UNESCO World Heritage site, you can visit the 6th century monastic complex located on the larger island Skelling Michael. As a “Star Wars” fan, you’ll recognize the scenery from “The Force Awakens.”

The two rocky islands are also a paradise for birdwatchers. Birds land in thousands to breed between March and August.

Experience what life was like for royalty in Ireland’s Castle Hotels.

caption The grounds are pristine. source Kwiatek7/Shutterstock

In Ireland, you need to spend at least one night in one of the many castle hotels.

You’ll feel like a real royal when you dine in spacious dining halls, sleep in canopy beds, and take a bath with a view of the beautiful gardens. The hotels are also often used for weddings, understandably so when you take a look at their honeymoon suites.

Traditional Irish food is fantastic.

caption Dive right in. source Shutterstock

What Guinness is to beer drinkers, Ireland’s soda bread and one-pot stew is to the foodies.

Aside from excellent seafood that you can try all over the coastline, you shouldn’t leave Ireland without trying these. Soda bread recipes vary from family to family, but the flour-based dough is typically enriched with dried fruits, honey, oats or even Guinness.

The famous Irish stew is traditionally made with mutton, potatoes, and onion. Everything is cooked in one pot – simple and delicious!

Spend a romantic day at Kylemore Abbey.

caption The castle beautifully reflects onto the water. source Shutterstock

The castle was built for the wealthy English business man Mitchell Henry as a private home for his family, but tragically, his wife died soon after.

As a monument to her, Henry built a small cathedral on the castles ground. From 1923 to 2010 it gave rise to a school run by benedictine nuns. Don’t forget to visit the enchanting Victorian walled garden.

Cork’s colorful streets are a treat for every photographer.

caption Wear something colorful to match the buildings. source Shutterstock

The highly proud locals call it the “real capital of Ireland.” An Instagrammer or photographer’s heart will surely beat faster when they see the beautiful city-center, filled with colorful houses and coffee bars in every street.