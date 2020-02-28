Windsor Court Hotel in New Orleans is inspired by an English castle and feels like one too thanks to regal decor, excellent service, and sophisticated rooms

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

Just two blocks from New Orleans’ French Quarter, Windsor Court Hotel offers impeccable service in a calm, elegant setting, plus a pristine, newly renovated spa.

I’ve stayed in many New Orleans hotels but this is my new favorite. The four-star, pet-friendly hotel is named after England’s Windsor Castle and provides understated elegance in an ever-bustling city.

There are 316 well-appointed guest rooms and suites starting at $305 per night. For $120 extra, add on access to the Club Room, which includes unlimited cocktails, snacks, continental breakfast, and afternoon tea.

As a New Yorker and regular visitor to New Orleans for the last decade, I am perennially in search of New Orleans’s next extraordinary hotel.

I’m now confident that’s Windsor Court Hotel. Hidden in plain sight, this classic and sophisticated hotel blends English sensibility with Southern hospitality, just two blocks from the jazz and buzz of the French Quarter, but without any of the hectic noise.

Before my visit, I’d heard whispers of Windsor Court: how exquisite it is; what celebrities stay there; what happens during jazz nights at the posh second-floor watering hole, The Polo Club Lounge.

I decided to check-in for a weekend and booked a Deluxe Suite, comped for review, but starts at $360 per night. Standard rooms start at $305 per night, while the presidential suite costs a mere $7,500.

Here’s what it was like to stay at this private, inconspicuous, hotel and why it made such a lasting impression.

caption Saint George the Dragon Slayer welcomed me to the hotel. source Eva Fedderly/Business Insider

On a sunny Friday afternoon, I turned off of Saint Peter Street and onto the hotel’s circular brick drive, enclosed by tall ivy-covered walls. A statue of Saint George the Dragon Slayer presided over the hotel drive and the valet was accommodating and friendly (parking is a high $49 per night).

caption Murals and chandeliers create a regal and royal vibe. source Eva Fedderly/Business Insider

Windsor Court is unlike any hotel I’ve stayed in the Crescent City with its English charm, French Italian marble floors, pale pink roses, plush pastel furniture, British paintings, and tapestries.

Opened in 1984 in conjunction with the World’s Fair in New Orleans, the hotel quickly became established as one of New Orleans’s most elegant and private hotels, a reputation it still upholds today.

There was a short line to check-in when I arrived at prime time, but it moved quickly.

caption My Deluxe Suite was a mid-tier offering. source Eva Fedderly/Business Insider

After Davis, a knowledgeable and engaging staff member, checked me in, I headed to the 18th floor and found my Deluxe Suite with a King-sized bed, living room space with a pull-out couch, and a separate dressing area.

There are 316 guest rooms and five different offerings of rooms and suites: the Guest Room, the Deluxe Suite, the Premium Suite, the Club Level room, and the Presidential Suite, ranging in price from the affordable $305 to the lofty $7,500.

All rooms have a private balconies or views of the iconic Mississippi. Mine was large and stylish, and very comfortable for a couple or family thanks to the additional sleeping areas.

caption My suite came with an expansive separate seating area. source Eva Fedderly/Business Insider

My Deluxe Suite was 600 square feet, with large glass windows that provided the best views of the Mississippi River I’ve ever seen in New Orleans, framed by plush periwinkle and white flower-print curtains.

French doors divided the sitting room from the boudoir, lending a European fashionable feel to the space. At night, it was still and quiet, with no noise coming from other rooms or outside in the Central Business District.

the hotel’s entry-level Guest Room is 400 square feet, with a King or two Queen beds and a small sitting area. The main difference between a standard room and my suite is the separate living area with a television. The standard King Guest Room does, however, still come with a sofa bed.

Both room types have a bathtub and shower, as well as ceilings painted haint blue, a nod to Southern tradition.

caption I stayed in a Deluxe Suite but paid extra for Club Room access. source Eva Fedderly/Business Insider

Each night housekeeping performed a turndown service. This was one of the only downsides of the hotel, in that they failed to clear empty water bottles and trash, and left clothes unfolded on the floor. Housekeeping did, however, maintain a fresh supply of towels and Diptyque soap products.

I opted to pay an additional $120 for Club Room access, which is located on the 22nd floor and offers unlimited cocktails, wines and beers, small bites and snacks throughout the day, a light breakfast, fireplace, and a private concierge.

Visiting the Club Room multiple times a day, I mingled with other guests, watched the river, and enjoyed the light snacks and drinks. The breakfast is continental, but guests can pull together a fairly hearty meal by being creative, and the overall inclusions add strong value to any booking.

caption Pamper yourself at the on-site spa. source Eva Fedderly/Business Insider

In addition to the Club Room, Windsor Hotel has a myriad of on-site amenities.

The hotel recently renovated its spa in October, which offers massages as well as male and female infrared saunas, eucalyptus-infused steam rooms, soft hooded robes, and vetted skincare brands, such as Diptyque, Tata Harper, Lunya, Mason Pearson, and Hobo.

A small, yet well-equipped and up-to-date gym is also on the spa level. There is no salon, which is the only amenity I felt was missing from this otherwise luxury hotel.

caption If you want to dine on-site there are four options to consider. source Eva Fedderly/Business Insider

Windsor Court has four dining options: The Grill Room offers lunch, dinner, and a weekend jazz brunch; the Polo Club Lounge serves libations and upscale pub fare; the Waterman Poolside bar delivers drinks and poolside treats; and the lobby-level Café Anglais is good for coffee and food on-the-go.

The food was passable, and there are many excellent restaurants beyond the hotel that offer better, more creative dishes. I recommend venturing outside for most meals.

caption Afternoon tea is experiential and fun. source Eva Fedderly/Business Insider

In the spirit of English tradition, a prix-fixe afternoon tea is served at Le Salon, also on the lobby level, with a wide selection of teas, petit fours, and tea sandwiches. Tea time is $50 for adults and $35 for children.

The tea was lovely and there was a large selection of drinks, but like other restaurants on-site, the food did not shine. I’d revisit the tea again for the experience, but not for the petit fours and small sandwiches, which were underwhelming.

The 65-foot outdoor saltwater pool and terrace are open year-round, which is a nice option in the hotter months. The hotel is also pet-friendly.

Windsor Court sits behind Harrah’s Casino and is one block from Canal Street, and two blocks the French Quarter.

There are noteworthy restaurants within several blocks of the hotel including New Orleans’s superb new Greek Mediterranean restaurant, Rockrose; the Caribbean Italian restaurant Compère Lapin inside the Old No.77 Hotel; and the Gulf Coast, South American, and Spanish-inspired restaurant and oyster bar, Pêche Seafood Grill.

Trip Advisor has rated the hotel 4.5 out of 5-stars with excellent reviews about the staff and accommodations, with a few negative reviews about the food. Windsor Court is ranked 8 out of 174 hotels in New Orleans. Booking.com gives Windsor Court a score of 9.4 out of 10, with the hotel’s location, helpful staff, and great service being top of the list.

A majority of reviewers gave the hotel five stars, losing a few points for value. Many people commented on the service, with three different people reporting that “the service is literally perfect,” “everyone working was welcoming and very gracious,” and “the staff was courteous, friendly, and helpful.”

Several reviewers took issue with the food served on-site. Some thought the food was overpriced (“A room service breast fast of scrambled eggs, English muffins and coffee was over $40”), and not that good. Overall, reviewers said it was a gem worth the spend.

Who stays here: In-the-know locals and their out-of-town guests, celebrities who want a well-appointed private experience, wedding guests, and people who already are looking for an elegant, quiet location close to the French Quarter but not in it.

We like: The England-meets-New Orleans design flair and nightly live music at the Polo Club Lounge.

We love (don’t miss this feature!): The highly trained staff and their exemplary services in the spirit of London’s Claridge’s.

We think you should know: The food isn’t top-shelf, which is the one main disappointments about this gem in the Central Business District. If the food were up-to-par, it would be a five-star experience. Luckily the hotel sits near many acclaimed Creole and internationally-influenced restaurants with renowned chefs.

We’d do it differently next time: I wouldn’t rely on dining at the Windsor. Instead, I suggest making brunch and dinner reservations in advance at the Garden District’s Avo; the French Quarter’s Justine; Uptown’s Patois; the Central Business District’s Rockrose; and the Bywater’s N7.

While this hotel does not sit in the French Quarter action, it’s only steps to it for easy access while offering a luxurious and quiet respite.

The staff is well-trained and provided a seamless, consistent experience throughout my stay, which can be challenging to find in New Orleans.

While some hotels in town play up Mardi Gras themes and a touristy experience, Windsor Court caters to a savvy and sophisticated guest looking for peaceful elegance. The food doesn’t shine, so make sure to experience New Orleans’s array of dining experiences and cuisines elsewhere.