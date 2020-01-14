18 winter coats on sale right now for men and women

- source
- Right now is about the time when retailers begin discounting winter items to make room for spring shipments. For that reason, mid-winter is one of the best times to save on a winter coat.
- You can find popular coats up to 50% off at retailers such as Nordstrom and REI right now.
- Below, you can shop 20 of the best warm winter coats on sale right now.
January is the sweet spot for saving money on cold-weather essentials. You still need a warm winter coat to get you from point A to point B, but it’s close enough to spring – and on the heels of the holiday rush – where retailers are starting to try to make some room on their shelves while they still can.
Below, we’ve rounded up a few of the best warm winter coats on sale for men and women right now. You can also shop directly at Nordstrom, REI, and Macy’s.
20 warm winter coats that are on sale right now:
Sam Edelman Down & Feather Puffer Coat with Faux Fur Trim
- source
- Nordstrom
Available at Nordstrom, $174.20 (originally $260) [You save $85]
REI Co-op Magma 850 Down Hoodie 2.0
- source
- REI
Available at REI, $130.93 (originally $219) [You save $88]
Mountain Hardwear Ghost Shadow Insulated Hoodie
- source
- REI
Available at REI, $174.93 (originally $250) [You save $75]
REI Co-op Revelcloud II Jacket
- source
- REI
Available at REI, $49.83-$59.93 (originally $149) [You save $89.07-$99.17]
GOLDWIN Infinium Gore-Tex Down Hooded Parka
- source
- Nordstrom
Available at Nordstrom, $549.98 (originally $1,100) [You save $550]
Sam Edelman Pillow Collar Belted Puffer Coat
- source
- Nordstrom
Available at Nordstrom, $89.98 (originally $150) [You save $60]
Patagonia Descensionist Jacket
- source
- REI
Available at REI, $223.83 (originally $449) [You save $225]
REI Co-op 650 Down Parka 2.0, Women’s Plus Sizes
- source
- REI
Available at REI, $103.93 (originally $149) [You save $45]
REI Co-op High Country Down Parka
- source
- REI
Available at REI, $110.93 (originally $159) [You save $48]
Bernardo Down & PrimaLoft Walker Jacket
- source
- Nordstrom
Available at Nordstrom, $89.10 (originally $198) [You save $108]
Cole Haan 3-in-1 Insulated Bonded Tweed Parka
- source
- Nordstrom
Available at Nordstrom, $298.80 (originally $498) [You save $199.20]
Marc New York Chevron Puffer Jacket
- source
- Nordstrom
Available at Nordstrom, $66.33 (originally $99) [You save $32]
Lauren Ralph Lauren Faux Fur Trim Down & Feather Fill Parka
- source
- Ralph Lauren
Available at Nordstrom, $227.80 (originally $340) [You save $112]
Thread & Supply Puffer Jacket
- source
- Nordstrom
Available at Nordstrom, $44.98 (originally $75) [You save $30]
Marc New York Maxfield Faux Fur Trim Parka
- source
- Nordstrom