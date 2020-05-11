If you’re hoping for more coronavirus relief, you’ll be waiting at least another week and a half

The House will not return to the Capitol until Friday at the earliest, according to House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer’s office.

Hoyer, a Maryland Democrat, announced Monday that additional stimulus funding and a rule change for working remotely are being discussed.

Members will be given 72-hours’ notice for when they should return.

A new stimulus package is reportedly unlikely to be introduced before Tuesday.

Hoyer, a Maryland Democrat, told members Monday morning that they will get a 72-hours heads up for when they should plan on returning to Washington.

A new stimulus package along with a potential rule change for remote voting are being discussed, Hoyer noted in the news release.

Any of that funding coming to the House floor for a vote is unlikely to happen before next Tuesday, May 19, at the earliest, sources told Politico’s congressional bureau chief.

Issues with testing and remote voting have thrown a wrench into Congress’ ability to conduct its normal work during the coronavirus pandemic.

On top of that, clashes between the Democratic majority in the House and Republican-controlled Senate have stalled additional stimulus funding, particularly when it comes to bailing out state and local governments along with how much money those on unemployment insurance can receive.

The Senate is in session this week, but has yet to take up any additional stimulus bills.