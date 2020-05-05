Victoria’s Secret’s hopes of a turnaround came crashing down after its buyer backed away from the deal. Here’s what lies ahead for America’s best-known lingerie store.

caption Victoria’s Secret’s parent company confirmed on Monday that its deal with Sycamore Partners had officially fallen apart. source ESBP/STAR MAX/IPx

Victoria’s Secret’s parent company confirmed Monday that a deal to sell a majority stake in the company to a private equity firm had officially fallen through.

Analysts were expecting the struggling lingerie brand to execute a major turnaround as a private company under new leadership.

Now, analysts are wondering what’s next for Victoria’s Secret and how the company will fare in an increasingly challenging retail environment, in which its stores remain closed.

Victoria’s Secret’s hopes of a turnaround came crashing down on Monday after its parent company confirmed that a deal to sell a majority stake in the company to private equity firm Sycamore Partners had officially fallen through.

Sycamore Partners, which had agreed to take a 55% stake in the brand in February in a deal that valued the company at $1.1 billion, filed a lawsuit in April attempting to back out of the deal. At the time, Victoria’s Secret’s parent company L Brands said it would “vigorously defend” the lawsuit and that a termination of the agreement is “invalid.”

Fast forward a few weeks and the company confirmed that it had come to a “mutual agreement” to “terminate” the deal. “Our Board believes that it is in the best interests of the company, our stockholders and our associates to focus our efforts entirely on navigating this environment to address those challenges and positioning our brands for success rather than engaging in costly and distracting litigation to force a partnership with Sycamore,” future L Brands’ board chair Sarah Nash said in a statement.

Analysts are now wondering what lies ahead for the brand, which was once America’s most-loved lingerie store but is at increased risk of becoming irrelevant in an increasingly challenging retail environment, where its stores remain closed.

L Brands pins its hopes on a deal with Sycamore

In its heyday, Victoria’s Secret helped defined what sexy was via its racy lingerie and annual runway shows, which enabled the company to achieve blockbuster sales and reach global status.

But increasingly, the tide has turned. Sales slipped, customers complained that the quality of its underwear had dropped, and analysts became more skeptical about the brand’s future if it refuses to adapt in the era of #MeToo.

The news of a shakeup under Sycamore had been celebrated by analysts. It “gives Victoria’s Secret a chance to reassess and rebuild,” Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData Retail, wrote in a note to clients in February week. Sycamore will “bring new thinking and ultimately a new positioning for the brand,” he said.

But with Sycamore out of the picture, hopes of a turnaround seem less likely, analysts say.

“The termination leaves Victoria’s Secret without a plan for the future,” Saunders wrote in an email to Business Insider on Tuesday.

“L Brands had pinned most of its hopes on the deal with Sycamore Partners. The positive influence that Sycamore would have brought in terms of driving much-needed change now won’t happen and this puts the onus squarely on an existing management team that has shown, time and again, it is unwilling or unable to evolve the business,” he added.

L Brands said on Monday that it stands by its goal to spin off the Victoria’s Secret brand – which consists of Victoria’s Secret Lingerie, Victoria’s Secret Beauty, and PINK – to establish this as an independent company but analysts say this will also be challenging without Sycamore.

“In light of Sycamore’s about-face, we expect limited appetite from investors for a standalone Victoria’s Secret,” Jefferies analyst Randal Konik wrote in a note to clients on Tuesday.

And while it could explore other partners, the current economic environment means this would be “extremely challenging,” Saunders said.

He added: “The timing is not opportune for spinning off the business as a separate entity. In the medium term, this means maintaining the status quo is the most likely outcome.

“Victoria’s Secret remains a sizeable business but it is one that is in long term decline and is in need of a complete brand makeover. As we emerge from lockdown, consumer values may shift even further and faster than that means Victoria’s Secret will need to move quickly. Whether management is up to this task remains to be seen,” he said.