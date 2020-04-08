Flight attendants gave a woman flying to see her dying mom a free upgrade to first class after she was the only passenger on the plane

caption Sheryl Pardo was the only passenger on a flight to see her dying mother one last time. She became instant friends with the flight attendants. source Sheryl Pardo

Sheryl Pardo had to fly from Washington, DC, to Boston to say goodbye to her 83-year-old mother Sandra Wilkins, who was in hospice care.

Pardo was nervous to fly during the coronavirus pandemic, but had an instant connection with her flight attendants Jessica Carroll and Dion Young.

Since Pardo was the only person on their flight, Carroll let Pardo sit in first class and gave personalized announcements. They also swapped stories about their moms.

Pardo, whose mom died the day after she visited, told Insider that she hopes her story will shine a light on the importance of essential workers like Carroll and Young.

“It’s always better to come sooner rather than later, in these situations,” the hospice worker told Sheryl Pardo over the phone. Her mother didn’t have much time left.

So Pardo, who lives in McLean, Virginia, booked a flight from Reagan International Airport in Washington, DC, to Boston for the very next morning. In the midst of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, she was definitely nervous.

But little did Pardo know, she was going to be the only passenger on the plane. And she would meet Jessica Carroll and Dion Young, two flight attendants who would become instant friends.

caption Sheryl Pardo with American Eagle flight attendants Jessica Carroll and Dion Young. source Sheryl Pardo

When she drove up to Reagan International Airport on the morning of March 27, Pardo didn’t know if she’d even be able to get on a plane

“I had purchased the ticket the night before, but I couldn’t check-in,” Pardo, 59, told Insider. “So I wasn’t quite sure it was really going to take off.”

“It wasn’t a trip I was looking forward to,” she added. “And I didn’t know what it was going to be like. So I felt a ton of anxiety.”

That feeling abated somewhat as Pardo walked into the airport at 6 a.m. and saw that it was almost completely empty. She had seen more people that week at her local grocery store.

caption Pardo was shocked to see that the Reagan International Airport in Washington, DC, was almost completely empty. source Sheryl Pardo

When Pardo got to her gate for her flight with American Eagle, the regional branch of American Airlines, an agent pulled her over to deliver the news.

“Oh by the way,” they said. “You’re the only one on this flight.”

That same morning, flight attendants Carroll and Young – who both work for Republic Airways (which partners with American Eagle) – were meeting for the first time

“We instantly hit it off and just started talking and laughing and having a good time, even before we had guests,’ Young told Insider. “Once we found out we had one passenger we were like, ‘Oh wow, at least we have one.”‘

Young, 43, and Carroll, 46, had seen the number of flights and passengers drop significantly in the last few weeks, as Americans were advised to stay at home and avoid all nonessential travel.

caption Carroll snapped a picture of the flight, which was almost completely empty. source Jessica Carroll

“In a time like this, you know that whoever is on your flight is there for a reason,” Carroll told Insider. “You’re not seeing people get on a plane willy-nilly these days. Right now, you know it’s definitely important.”

Carroll and Young didn’t know anything about Pardo that morning. But they knew they wanted to make the hour-long flight a great experience for her.

“When Sheryl came on, she came into a fun atmosphere that we had already started,” Young said. “And she fit right in, as if we knew her for years.”

Carroll and Young let Pardo sit in first class after she boarded the plane. Then they decided to personalize the flight announcements.

caption Carroll personalized her flight announcement for Pardo. source Sheryl Pardo

“My name is Jessica, Dion and I will be your flight attendants today,” Carroll said over the intercom. “And we have Sheryl as our passenger today, living it up in first class mama! Everybody shout out to Sheryl, the only passenger on the plane!”

Carroll said she wanted to “make some fun” out of a tough situation.

“We’ll pretend this is your charter plane, your private jet, you’re VIP,” she said. “We’re making light of the situation, because that’s all you can do.”

Even the captain got in on the fun, giving Pardo a personal shout-out as well.

“Welcome, Sheryl, to 10,000 feet,” he said after the plane reached a cruising altitude.

caption Pardo on her flight from Washington, DC, to Boston. source Jessica Carroll

Pardo immediately felt a camaraderie with the flight attendants. She became especially close to Carroll, who she spoke to for the entire length of the trip.

“Right away we started talking,” Pardo said. “Jessica is a very warm and open person, and she opened up about her life. We talked the whole way about our lives. It’s the kind of thing that would no way happen in normal times. I would’ve never known her otherwise and learned about her story.”

Carroll said it wasn’t until midway through the flight that she learned Pardo was going to Boston to say goodbye to her mother, Sandra Wilkins

caption Pardo with her mother, Sandra Wilkins. source Sheryl Pardo

“I couldn’t imagine being in that position, flying alone at this time, with that being your destination,” Carroll said. “Telling me the reason for her travel was something very personal, and I respect that sort of vulnerability. Sheryl is very genuine. She has a really good spirit and a really good soul.”

“We shared stories about her mother and my mother,” she added. “I told her, ‘Be grateful that you had a wonderful mother, be grateful for the moments and influences that she had on your life, and that you have the ability to say goodbye.'”

Pardo said her mother’s health had been declining for 6 years after she was diagnosed with dementia

In the past two months, Wilkins had to make multiple trips to the emergency room before she was moved from a rehabilitation center to hospice care.

Wilkins had been a school nurse and was an “incredibly strong person,” Pardo added. She had gone back to get her master’s degree in human ecology and developed curriculums to teach people “how to be a better and more effective parent.” She volunteered in Haiti following the 2010 earthquake, and spent years helping refugee families who had moved to the US.

caption Wilkins was a school nurse who had volunteered in Haiti and spent years helping refugee families in the US. source Sheryl Pardo

“She was very focused on helping other people, and very practical,” Pardo said. “She liked to get things done.”

Pardo was ‘really emotional and anxious’ when she walked into her mother’s room at the hospice for their final day together

“She was further away from me than I had hoped, she never really opened her eyes when I was there,” Pardo said. “But I think she understood who I was. I was just sitting there with her, trying to soak up the incredibly strong person that she is.”

Pardo held her mother’s hand and read letters that Wilkins had written to people throughout her life.

caption Pardo held her mother’s hand and sang her the song that Wilkins used to sing to her when she was a little girl. source Sheryl Pardo

“I read her stories about her life, and I just sat there with her,” Pardo said. “You just want them to have your presence, the presence of someone that loves you.”

“And I sang her a song that she sang to me when I was little, and that I sang to my daughter when she was little. That was the one thing I really wanted to do, sing this soothing song to her.”

Before she left, Pardo and her brother Greg told their mother that she would soon get to see her husband and their older brother Tom, who had died in a skiing accident just the year before.

“We were just telling her, ‘You’re about to go home,”‘ Pardo said. “We were just trying to make her understand it was okay to go.”

caption Pardo with her mother and brothers Greg and Tom. source Sheryl Pardo

That same night, Pardo boarded a plane back home. Wilkins passed away the next day, on March 28. She was 83 years old.

The story of Pardo’s last flight to see her mother, and her incredible bond with Carroll and Young, has since made headlines across the country

The clip of Carroll welcoming Pardo on board has been shared all over Twitter, as has the group’s smiling selfie (which was taken at a safe six-foot distance).

Pardo has since been able to reconnect with Carroll and Young, and they’re planning on getting drinks when the coronavirus restrictions are lifted.

Carroll and Young were both surprised that the story has received so much attention, noting that they were simply doing the job that they both love so much.

“We’re flight attendants, we’re not just there to serve pretzels and coke,” Carroll said. “We do so much on the flight, we wear many hats and we truly love what we do. What we did on our flight with Sheryl is no different than what flight attendants do all over the world on a daily basis.”

“Whether we have one passenger or 50 passengers, we’re still providing an experience,” Young added.

And Pardo hopes that her story will help people realize how important essential workers like Young and Carroll are – and not just during a global pandemic

caption Pardo hopes her story will shine a light on the important work that flight attendants like Carroll and Young do every day. source Sheryl Pardo

“Those of us who have the luxury to work from home are not out getting exposed that much,” she said. “We need to recognize these essential workers and how critical they can be. Hopefully we can take away how essential these workers really are, to all of us.”

The new friends hope their story will also serve as a reminder to show positivity and love, even when times are tough

“I think over the past few years, there has been so much negativity that has taken over,” Young said. “When this story came out, it reminded people that you can still enjoy life, you can still smile, you can still love each other.”

“Once this is all over, I hope people can take away that we can get back to loving each other and experience the fun times and togetherness that we used to,” he added.

“I think kindness and love is making its way back into society. More love, less hate.”