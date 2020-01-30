A woman got a vibrator lodged in her bladder and needed emergency surgery to remove it

source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

An Arizona woman had to get emergency surgery after her vibrator got lodged inside her bladder last week.

The woman claims her boyfriend was using a Vesper Vibrating Necklace from Crave on the outside of her body and that she “didn’t realize” it was inside until she felt a pain in her abdomen.

Dr. Greg Marchand, the doctor who removed it, told Insider the slim-line sex toy slipped through the woman’s urethra. It continued to vibrate for half an hour after the toy got lost in her body, Marchand said.

A woman was rushed into emergency surgery last week after a sex toy slipped through her urethra and got stuck inside her bladder.

The woman from Mesa, Arizona, who wishes to remain anonymous, told Arizona Family she had bought the new Vesper Vibrator Necklace by Crave earlier in the year.

She told Arizona Family that her boyfriend was using the toy on the outside of her body, and she didn’t realize it was inside her until she felt a sharp pain in her abdomen. The vibrator was nowhere in sight.

The vibrator continued to vibrate for half an hour, according to Dr. Greg Marchand, the OBGYN who was called in to remove the item.

“Every time it went off it was like my entire abdomen was vibrating,” the woman told Arizona Family.

Doctors were shocked when they saw that the vibrator had entered her body through the urethra, not the vagina

Marchand told Insider that emergency room doctors initially suspected the vibrator had gone through her vagina, and that it was simply to far for her to retrieve it herself.

But they couldn’t find it.

“It’s not at all unusual for devices or toys or objects to be lost in the vagina and not to be able to be found by the patients. It’s not all that unusual for the emergency room staff […] to not be able to remove the device,” Marchand said. “But it’s extremely unusual that the device just isn’t there.”

At first, Marchand suspected the vibrator had broken through the woman’s vaginal wall and made its way into the abdomen, a not-uncommon occurrence when people misuse sex toys.

But an X-ray showed her vaginal wall was intact, and the toy was in her bladder. It became apparent that the device had slipped through the woman’s urethra, a tiny hole above the vagina, where it got stuck horizontally.

“I was really shocked to see that it was in the bladder, it wasn’t at all what I would’ve expected,” Marchand said.

The device is 3.6 inches long and half an inch in diameter, which Marchand said is the size of a large urethral catheter. While it is generally unusual for sex toys to slip through the urethra unless they are intended for urethral play, the size shape, size, and detachable chain is what allowed the device to slip into the woman’s bladder according to Marchand.

“There are a number of adult sexual objects that are made for that purpose, that that is a more unusual thing for a person to enjoy,” Marchand said. “But all of those objects that are small enough to go into the urethra, they have some type of plug or stopper on the end so it can’t slip in the bladder and be lost.”

After it was located, the vibrator was removed during emergency surgery. It had stopped vibrating by then.

caption Vesper Vibrator Necklace source Crave

The Vesper Vibrator Necklace is intended for stimulation outside the body

The Vesper Vibrator, attached to a thin chain, is designed to be worn as a necklace which can be detached.

According to Crave’s website, the Vesper Vibrator Necklace is not intended to be placed inside the urethra, anus, or vagina.

Marchand told Insider he believes this kind of warning is not sufficient. “Someone might not think that this could slip into the urethra, especially someone who didn’t have a whole lot of anatomy knowledge,” Marchand said.

The woman told Arizona Family that she intends to press charges against Crave.

Crave responded to Insider in a statement:

“Media reports have come to our attention making the claim that a woman using our Vesper ‘outside of her body as intended’ resulted in the product entering her urethra and ending up in her bladder.

We care first and foremost about the health and well-being of our customers and design all our products through that prism. The Vesper is designed for external use only and we stand behind its safety and quality for this use. Additionally, every Vesper is shipped with a clear safety label attached directly to the product that says ‘Warning – not for anal, vaginal or urethral insertion.'”

According to a Crave representative, the woman never reached out to contact the company about the incident, so Crave does not know how the product was used.

“What we do know is that the Vesper cannot enter an individual’s urethra by itself as the story implies.

Since our inception, we have been keenly focused on bringing modern design and safe products to a category historically dominated by novelty items, and we stay committed to that mission.”