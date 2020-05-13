A woman who illegally entered Yellowstone fell into a hot spring while taking photos

A woman illegally entered Yellowstone national park and fell into a hot spring while trying to take photos.

After suffering burns from the spring water, she drove 50 miles and was pulled over by park rangers before she was flown by helicopter to the hospital for treatment.

Yellowstone National Park has been closed to visitors since March 24 and will begin the first phase of its gradual reopening on May 18, with limited trail and resource access.

A woman suffered burns after she entered the closed Yellowstone National Park on Tuesday and attempted to take pictures of a hot spring, the Associated Press reported.

Park spokeswoman Linda Veress told the outlet that the woman, who was not identified, fell into a spring near the Old Faithful Geyser, burning her body.

When she got out, she drove 50 miles and was pulled over by park rangers by Mammoth Hot Springs, Veress told the AP. She was then reportedly flown by helicopter to a hospital in Idaho, where she was treated for her burns.

Park officials did not release the woman’s name or the extent of her injuries.

The Old Faithful Geyser erupts about every 90 minutes, according to the National Park Service.

When it does, thousands of gallons of boiling water – at an average water temperature of 169.7 degrees Fahrenheit – overflows from the geyser.

Yellowstone National Park has been closed to visitors since March 24, according to the AP. Authorities announced on May 13 that the park would begin the first phase of its gradual reopening on May 18, with limited trail and resource access.

National parks across the US are preparing to reopen according to relevant federal and state guidelines.

Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt tweeted in late April that he and other members of President Donald Trump’s administration were “committed” to work with governors and local public health officials to gradually reopen the parks.

Acting NPS director David Vela told the Saint Louis Tribune on May 9 that as states begun to reopen businesses, park authorities were weighing a “decision matrix” that considers factors like ensuring staff members have proper training and protective equipment before reopening.

However, Vela said visitors should expect a “different normal” throughout gradual openings that will include protective measures like social distancing and limited resources.