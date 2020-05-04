A woman’s makeup tutorial involved painting a nose and mouth above a scarf to create a tiny face

Samantha Grindell
Jaime French posted a tiny face challenge makeup tutorial on YouTube.

  • The “tiny face makeup challenge” is a new trend making the rounds on social media.
  • Makeup artists paint miniature noses and mouths above their masks or scarves for the challenge, creating the illusion that they have tiny faces.
  • The outcomes are hilarious, as Jaime French’s makeup tutorial demonstrates.
