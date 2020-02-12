A woman says her dog ate her James Charles eye-shadow palette, and people are asking the YouTuber to send her a new one

caption James Charles released his Morphe eye-shadow palette in 2018. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

On Tuesday, a Twitter user shared photos of herself holding a destroyed James Charles x Morphe eye-shadow palette in front of her dog.

According to her tweet, the palette was destroyed when her dog attempted to eat it.

The YouTuber eventually responded to the tweet, saying it wasn’t the dog’s fault.

Now people are asking Charles to send the Twitter user a new eye-shadow palette.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

James Charles has millions of fans – and at least one of them is a golden retriever.

On Tuesday, Twitter user Mariana Gordon shared photos of a destroyed James Charles x Morphe eye-shadow palette. The images show her holding the broken makeup in front of her dog, who appears to be upset.

“I hope it tasted real good,” she wrote alongside two frowning emojis.

I hope it tasted real good ☹️☹️ @jamescharles pic.twitter.com/uacqlRvnia — Mariana Gordon (@mariana_gordon) February 12, 2020

Hours later, James Charles replied to the tweet: “it wasn’t his fault.”

it wasn’t his fault https://t.co/y1tYzijIti — James Charles (@jamescharles) February 12, 2020

While many fans seem to be loving the interaction, others are urging Charles to send Gordon a new palette free of charge.

omg he’s such a good boy — positiviᵗᵉᵃ (@TeaSpillYT) February 12, 2020

Awww the look on his face tho, he just wanted to be an artist too ❤️ — Harm'o2020???? (@Sun_kissMary) February 12, 2020

I see no evidence that he is guilty and he is the goodest of boys. — Kristine. (@Krissay___) February 12, 2020

Send her a new one ! — Laura (@Laura_sloane618) February 12, 2020

Awe send her one James!! You probably have a bazillion anyways! — Marley Capraro (@MarleyCapraro) February 12, 2020

i hope you’re getting her a new palette — Kira (@Kira_Krueger07) February 12, 2020

yo what about offering a new palette? — ソフィー ???? (@sophanderz) February 12, 2020

This isn’t the first time a dog has destroyed makeup. On Sunday, a Twitter user named Alyssa Ohata shared photos of chewed-up palettes from Dragun Beauty, a cosmetics brand own by Nikita Dragun.

“Idk how, but my dog got ahold of my @NikitaDragun Dragon Beauty palettes,” she wrote. “Sis, imma pass out without my palettes.”

Idk how, but my dog got ahold of my @NikitaDragun Dragon Beauty pallets ????????????????????????. Sis, imma pass out without my pallets???????? pic.twitter.com/Df6aKqysST — Alyssa Ohata (@AlyssaOhata) February 9, 2020

The YouTuber responded, confirming that she’d send her a new one for free.

check ur dms i’ll send new ones right over bb ???? https://t.co/Q0EFaxQH8q — Nikita ???????????????????????????? Dragun (@NikitaDragun) February 9, 2020

Small children have also been known to wreak havoc on expensive makeup. In 2017, a child shopping with their parent at a Sephora store in Augusta, Georgia, destroyed over $1,000 worth of Make Up For Ever products.

Parents who not only bring their kids on inappropriate outings but let them run rampant are the worst…look at this, $1300 worth of MUF destroyed by an unattended child a Sephora.???????????? pic.twitter.com/za7B60ocjY — ???? (@sharplikeafox) November 14, 2017

Representatives for James Charles declined to comment. Representatives for Mariana Gordon did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.