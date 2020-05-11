A woman shared a game-changing hack for removing the white bits from chicken breasts on TikTok

caption All you need is a fork and sheet of kitchen paper to remove the tendon in a chicken breast. source Getty/mikroman6

A woman shared a simple hack for removing the tough white tendons from raw chicken breasts on TikTok.

27-year-old mom Mandy Klentz AKA @raising_krazies demonstrated how using a fork and a piece of kitchen paper, you can easily remove the tendon from each breast in one go.

Her video has now had over 3.9 million views.

Chicken: Delicious to eat, a bit gross to prepare.

While a well-cooked chicken breast is a tasty, healthy dinner staple for many, few people relish the prospect of handling the raw meat.

If the slimy texture weren’t enough, there’s also those tough white bits to deal with.

But it turns out there’s a super simple hack for removing them (they’re tendons, FYI), as one woman showed recently on TikTok.

27-year-old Californian mom Mandy Klentz AKA @raising_krazies demonstrated how using a fork and a piece of kitchen paper, you can easily remove the tendon from each breast in one go.

All you have to do is place the prongs of a fork either side of the end of the tendon, use a paper towel to grip it in your other hand, push down with the fork, and you can slide the tendon right out of the breast.

So many people have been impressed by the cooking hack that Klentz's video has now had over 3.9 million views, 647,000 likes, and 9,500 comments.

An absolute game-changer.

