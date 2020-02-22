Woman in viral reclined seat video claims flight attendant rolled her eyes and that she was ‘scared to death’

source REUTERS/Mike Blake

A woman says she was injured when the man sitting behind her punched her reclined chair on an American Airlines flight.

A video of the incident has gone viral, and many are chiming in on who is right.

Wendi Williams said a flight attendant rolled her eyes and gave her a disturbance notice when she tried to tell her about the incident.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The woman behind the viral video of her reclined seat being punched by the man sitting behind her is claiming a flight attendant rolled her eyes and later gave her a “Passenger Disturbance Notice,” after she asked for help, CNN reported.

The woman, Wendi Williams, told CNN that the man initially told her to move her seat up so he could use his tray to eat and she did so. He had the last seat and could not recline, according to reports. When he finished eating, she told CNN, she then reclined her seat again, and the man began hitting her seat “hard.” When he wouldn’t stop, and flight attendants didn’t step in, she started recording, she explained to CNN.

Williams shared the story on Twitter after she said American Airlines failed to address her concerns.

After much consideration, and exhausting every opportunity for #AmericanAirlines to do the right thing, I’ve decided to share my assault, from the passenger behind me, and the further threats, from an American Airline flight attendant. She offered him a complimentary cocktail! — wendi (@steelersfanOG) February 8, 2020

On Twitter, Williams shared that the video did not share the entire incident. She claimed that the man was throwing “hard blows” before she began tapping.

Williams wrote when she alerted a flight attendant, the attendant rolled her eyes at her, and gave the man complimentary rum before telling Williams to delete the video and later handing her a disturbance notice.

According to CNN, the disturbance notice read: “Notice: YOUR BEHAVIOR MAY BE IN VIOLATION OF FEDERAL LAW. You should immediately cease if you wish to avoid prosecution and your removal from this aircraft at the next point of arrival.”

In a statement sent to Business Insider American Airlines said they were aware of this incident and their top priority is “the safety and comfort out customers and team members.”

“We are aware of a customer dispute that transpired on American Eagle flight 4392, operated by Republic Airways, on January 31,” the statement read. “The safety and comfort of our customers and team members is our top priority, and our team is looking into the issue.”

Williams later tweeted that she has gone to the doctor and missed work due to the incident.

In a reply to a tweet from American Airlines, saying that a representative had reached out to Williams, she wrote “You clearly want me to do this quietly through a DM. I tried 3 times to do this quietly. I’ve lost time at work, had to visit a doctor, got x-rays, and have has horrible headaches for a week.”

Williams told CNN that she was “scared to death” and “shocked” by the flight attendants behaviour.

The video has prompted a conversation on proper etiquette on planes. Even Delta’s CEO Ed Bastian chimed in and told CNBC that passengers should ask permission when they recline their seats.

“The proper thing to do is if you’re going to recline into somebody that you ask if it’s OK first and then you do it,” Bastian said.