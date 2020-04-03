Gal Gadot and the cast of ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ had a virtual party for costar Pedro Pascal’s birthday

  • Gal Gadot shared a photo on social media on Thursday that showed her having a virtual party with “Wonder Woman 1984” director Patty Jenkins, Chris Pine (Steve Trevor), Kristen Wiig (Cheetah/Barbara Minerva), and Pedro Pascal (Maxwell Lord).
  • They were celebrating the birthday of Pascal (who turned 45 on Thursday) presumably on Zoom in an effort to practice social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.
  • “Happiest birthday @PedroPascal1 !! We love you so much! It was definitely a new way to celebrate but even when we’re not together we’re always close at heart! love you,” Gadot wrote.
  • Gadot’s photo included four cupcakes on a table sans frosting, with two candles stuck in them to mark the occasion.
  • “Wonder Woman 1984” hits theaters on Friday, August 14.
