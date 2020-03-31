14 perfect work-from-home outfits that feel like pajamas without looking like them

caption Fun and comfy loungewear is a must-have for those working from home. source American Eagle

A work-from-home outfit that feels cozy and looks good can be hard to find.

It’s easy to just spend the day in your pajamas, but it’s also possible to find clothing that feels like sleepwear without looking like it.

I’ve rounded up some of my favorite brands and loungewear items for working from home, including the best joggers from Tommy John.

As working from home becomes the new normal, many are finding that changing out of pajamas can be quite a daunting task.

From a cozy printed pajama set to the most comfortable pair of joggers, I’ve rounded up some perfect loungewear options that will feel like pajamas without looking like them.

A short-sleeved jumpsuit is both easy to throw on in the morning and take off at the end of the day.

caption This jumpsuit is available in two different colors. source Express

This $69.90 soft-ribbed short-sleeve jumpsuit from Express is available in brown and gray. You’ll feel comfortable and look put together all at the same time, making it the perfect outfit if you need to jump on a video call for work. Plus, it’s currently on sale for $42.

It may be a pajama set, but this outfit looks and feels more like a fun loungewear option.

caption The top feels just like a sweatshirt. source American Eagle

I have this exact American Eagle PJ set but in a leopard print. The top feels just like a sweatshirt, so I wear it during the day to stay warm in my frigid studio apartment.

Not only is it comfortable, but it’s also affordable. You can currently buy it on sale for $17.47.

If you are looking for the perfect pair of joggers, these need to be added to your wardrobe.

caption I wear these joggers to take my dog out for a walk and to just hang around my home. source Tommy John

I’m the first to admit that $78 for a pair of Tommy John lounge joggers can be a bit much, but these are worth every penny. I have this exact gray pair (though, it’s worth mentioning that they come in 20 different colors) and wear them all the time.

Whether I’m walking my dog or just hanging out at my partner’s place, these joggers have been going strong for a year and still look and feel brand new.

You’ll need a robe that is just as snug as it looks.

caption This robe is available in two different colors. source Yummie

This $62 Yummie knit midi robe is a joy to put on when I’m typing away at my desk. This robe is great because it looks like a cardigan and is super soft to the touch.

A tie-dye sweatshirt is very on-trend, and a great conversation starter for any video meeting.

caption The matching shorts for this sweatshirt are also available to purchase. source Urban Outfitters

Tie-dye started making a comeback as a major fashion trend in 2019, and it’s still a great addition to your wardrobe today.

If you’re looking for a fun loungewear option, you can purchase this Urban Outfitters tie-dye sweatshirt for $69.

This sleep tunic looks just like a sweater dress.

caption The tunic currently 50% off. source Torrid

This Torrid cowl neck sleep tunic is the perfect option for moving from the bed to the couch. It’s normally priced at $48.90, but you can currently snag this tunic on sale for $22.19.

No one will notice you’re wearing pajamas if you’re in this long-sleeved sleep shirt.

caption The long-sleeved sleep henley comes in two different colors. source Abercrombie & Fitch

The lace trim on this $27 long-sleeve sleep henley from Abercrombie & Fitch makes the top look dressier than it feels. You can also buy the matching $29.40 joggers for the perfect Instagram-ready loungewear outfit.

These plush sweatpants feel next-level cozy and are a relaxed fit.

caption These sweatpants are available in eight different colors. source Lou & Grey

Lou & Grey’s $69.50 sweatpants are available in eight different colors, including navy, teal, and black. They also range in size from XS to XXL.

A graphic T-shirt is a must-have if you’re working from home.

caption H&M has five different versions of this printed T-shirt. source H&M

The best part about this $12.99 H&M printed T-shirt is that you can dress it up, dress it down, or roll out of bed and still look put together. You can buy this top with prints inspired by the Rolling Stones, Mickey Mouse, “Friends,” Marilyn Monroe, and more.

Getting your hands on the perfect T-shirt is challenging, but this simple top from Universal Standard is a great addition to your closet.

caption The T-shirt comes in 10 different colors. source Universal Standard

At $50, this Universal Standard V-Rex T-shirt is a bit on the expensive side but totally worth it because it will last for years to come. The description states that it is made with a “premium Peruvian cotton that only gets softer with every wash.” I’ve had it for a few months and can attest that it is just as soft as when I first bought it.

If a V-neck top isn’t for you, this dolman-sleeved item is a good option that you can wear all year round.

caption The dolman-sleeved top is available in three different colors. source H&M

This $19.99 H&M top is made of a thinner material, so you can wear it as the weather gets warmer and easily layer it back up when it starts to get cold again.

Joggers aside, leggings are a necessity while working from home.

caption These high-rise pants are available in eight different colors. source Lululemon

Designed for yoga, these $98 Lululemon align super-high rise pants are buttery soft and can easily be worn over and over again.

I have two pairs of these leggings and am obsessed. Not only do I feel comfortable enough in them to lounge around my apartment, but I can also throw some shoes on quickly to take my dog out for a walk and look good.

A cozy cardigan adds to any work-from-home outfit.

caption This cardigan is available in seven different colors. source Madewell

You can currently buy this Madewell cardigan for 80% off the original price at Nordstrom Rack. If you have a video meeting to jump on and are looking for something that will make you feel cozy while still looking ready for business, this ribbed cardigan would be a great addition to your closet.

A logo hoodie adds an element of cool to any loungewear outfit you have on.

caption This logo hoodie is available in two different colors. source Nordstrom

This $48 Adidas Originals logo appliqué hoodie can be thrown over anything you have on. For an additional chic element, throw a blazer over it and you’ll immediately look ready to handle some business.