This screen-free activity pad and book set is an engaging educational toy that encourages children to listen and learn while they play

caption The World of Eric Carle, My First Smart Pad Library includes an electronic pad with activities that correspond to the eight books included within the set. source Alyson E Aladro/Business Insider

Associating letters, animals, and sounds is great for kids who are learning to read.

The World of Eric Carle, My First Smart Pad Library is an educational toy that helps kids over 3 years old listen and learn while they play.

It looks and feels like an electronic device in many ways, giving them the fun and distractions of screen time, without the screen.

When I first got the World of Eric Carle, My First Smart Pad Library, I was on a “Supermarket Sweep”-style spree for road trip-friendly distractions for my 3-year-old. Anything that seemed like it would hold her attention for long periods without leaving her hunched over a movie on our iPad went into the cart.

This engaging educational set includes an electronic activity pad plus eight illustrated books. The interactive pad stood out because I knew it would feel to my daughter like she was using a coveted device, but I wouldn’t have to worry about supervising.

The World of Eric Carle set was a total hit and stayed in the car for ages. Eventually, we moved the pad and books into our home. Now as my daughter gets older and learns how to keep up with the different games and tasks, my little one gets to see her use it and explore it on his own as well. Despite only being 18 months old, outside the manufacturer’s suggested age range of 3 to 7 years old, he loves pushing the buttons and listening to the animal noises and songs.

Design and specs

The Smart Pad Library comes in a cardboard carrying case with a window and a handle. It includes an activity pad and eight books that you or your child can easily tote around on the road or in your home.

The pad is the size of any standard device and about 3 inches thick but very light. Three AAA batteries are included and secured under a small screwed-in plate. The design is very enticing for little hands and minds. It has its own handle and features everyone’s favorite famous caterpillar, among many other classic Eric Carle animals. On one side of the pad, you’ll find the alphabet and a couple of large animal buttons for games and songs; the other side features mostly animals, plus a sleepy moon and a friendly-looking sun.

The eight hardcover books are roughly the same length and width as the activity pad. Each book contains 20 colorful pages featuring a different pair of animal opposites: land vs. sea, loud vs. quiet, big vs. small, for example. The books include even more animals than appear on the activity pad, giving your little one more exposure to the vivid shapes, colors, and patterns that Eric Carle is known for.

You can use the activity pad with the books or without

Much to my youngest child’s delight, the pad is great for just randomly pushing buttons to hear letter and animal sounds. For older children, it also offers many enjoyable games and tasks, especially if for those who, like my 4 1/2-year-old, are learning to spell.

caption Kids can spell out words shown in the books using the activity pad, which will then play the name aloud. source Business Insider

The activities link the pad with the books. One spelling activity features an illustration of an animal, such as an owl or a bear, with the name of the animal displayed prominently, letter by letter, in the same way the letters appear on the pad. Find each letter and press them in the right order, and the pad will say the animal’s name and make its noise. This small reward brings no end of pride to my big kid.

What I really appreciate about this technically chatty toy is that it’s at a completely normal volume for something my child’s head will be so close to, and it only makes sounds when prompted. In a world full of noisy activity toys for babies and children, it’s nice to have one that doesn’t ramble on long after it’s been abandoned.

You and your child can choose just the right character version

If your child is interested in learning with different visual cues, the Smart Pad is available in other themed sets, including Disney characters, Disney Princesses, and a more straight-forward Baby Einstein version featuring no-frills letters and animals.

source Alyson E Aladro/ Business Insider

There is a wear-and-tear limitation

Because kids are kids, the box that contained the smart pad and books was eventually stepped on enough times that it was rendered useless. Without it, the whole thing became less convenient for travel because the books and pad would end up scattered all over the car floor. The set is still completely usable, but sadly no longer mobile.

The bottom line

If you’ve read my list of toddler travel toys, you may know already that I love an Eric Carle animal toy on the road. The Smart Pad did not disappoint. Since it is a speaking toy, it isn’t the most versatile option for public transportation or a restaurant, but for the car or at home, it is an engaging interactive toy that will last you many years.

Pros: Allows your child to be almost entirely self-sufficient as they play and explore; different options depending on your child’s developmental age and educational level

Cons: Lots of components so it might be cumbersome to cart around, but your child could absolutely use the activity pad or books on their own