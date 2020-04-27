caption Norman is the fastest dog on a scooter. source Ida Mae Astute/Getty Images

Creatures in forests, oceans, zoos, and even in people’s homes hold incredible world records.

The box jellyfish is the most venomous animal in the world, with toxins that could kill a person in minutes.

The longest crocodile in captivity measures the equivalent of two ping-pong tables placed end to end.

The world record for the fastest 30 meters (98.4 feet) traveled on a scooter by a dog is held by a Briard named Norman.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Though they vary in size, shape, and species, the animals on this list all have one thing in common: They’re all world record holders.

From a squid with eyes the size of soccer balls to a crocodile with the world’s most powerful bite, creatures across the world continue to defy expectations with their natural traits or incredible skills.

Here are 20 mind-boggling world records held by animals across the world.

Jonathan the tortoise is the oldest known living land creature at 187 years old.

caption Jonathan the tortoise.

In 2019, Guinness World Records named the tortoise as the current record holder. In 2020, Jonathan will turn 188, tying the record for oldest living oldest chelonian ever. Born in 1832, Jonathan has lived through both world wars, the completion of the Eiffel Tower and Empire State Building, seven monarchs on the British throne, and 39 US presidents.

A Briard named Norman holds the records for the fastest 30 meters (98.4 feet) traveled on a bicycle and a scooter by a dog.

caption Norman the Scooter dog.

It took him 20.77 seconds to complete 30 meters (98.4 feet) on a scooter in 2013. The following year, he completed the same distance on a bike in 55.41 seconds.

Norman’s owners told Guinness they immediately suspected he was not like other dogs.

“Norman basically thought he was one of the kids, whatever they did, he wanted to try,” his owner, Karen Cobb, said.

That even extended to trying out their scooters. His owners decided to sign him up for the world record attempts, and he now holds Guinness records for speed in both riding a scooter and riding a bike.

Franchesca holds a world record for having the longest fur on a rabbit.

caption Franchesca the rabbit.

In 2014, Franchesca was announced as the current Guinness record holder for her frizzy white locks. Franchesca’s fur measured 14.37 inches in length, and she is often mistaken for a Pekingese dog.

Measuring more than 17 feet in length, Cassius is the largest living crocodile in captivity.

caption Cassius the crocodile.

Announced as the Guinness record holder in 2011, Cassius measures the equivalent of two ping-pong tables laid end to end. He was captured in 1987 in northern Australia and moved to the Marineland Melanesia wildlife park where he still lives today.

The saltwater crocodile has the most powerful bite of any animal ever measured.

caption Saltwater crocodile.

According to National Geographic, the saltwater crocodile has 3,700 pounds per square inch, or 16,460 newtons, of bite force. In comparison, humans have a bite force of 890 newtons, with 150 to 200 pounds per square inch. In the study, the bite force of 23 crocodile species were examined by getting them to bite a metal sandwich on a pole.

Snooty was the oldest living manatee in captivity.

caption Snooty the manatee.

Born in 1948, Snooty the manatee lived to the age of 69, passing away two days after his birthday in 2017, according to Guinness. Snooty spent almost his entire life at the South Florida Museum in Bradenton, Florida. According to the museum, Snooty’s was also the first manatee birth ever observed in captivity.

The sperm whale has the loudest call of any animal on the planet.

caption Sperm whales.

According to the BBC, while blue whales are commonly believed to be the loudest creature on the planet, the sperm whale is actually louder. A sperm whale’s clicks measure at around 200 decibels. In comparison, 150 decibels can burst a human’s ear drums and the Saturn V rocket measured at 204 decibels, according to Discovery.

Proportionally, the strongest animal is the taurus scarab or the dung beetle.

caption Horned dung beetle.

According to Guinness, the horned dung beetle can pull 1,141 times its own body weight. That’s the equivalent of a human pulling six double-decker buses.

The Arctic tern has the longest migration for a bird.

caption The Arctic tern. source Attila JANDI/Shutterstock

The Arctic tern holds the Guinness world record for its winter migratory flight pattern. The bird breeds north of the Arctic Circle then travels south to the Antarctic for the winter and back again, journeying almost 50,000 miles.

The most venomous animal in the world is the box jellyfish.

caption Box jellyfish.

According to National Geographic, the box jellyfish’s venom is one of the deadliest in the world, targeting the heart, nervous system, and skin cells. People who have been stung have been known to perish before they even reach shore.

The ruby-throated hummingbird has the fastest wing beats for a bird.

caption The ruby-throated hummingbird

The ruby-throated hummingbird holds the Guinness record for its speed, producing wing beats at 200 beats per second when flying. In comparison, all other hummingbirds average 90 beats per second.

The bulldog ant is the world’s most dangerous ant.

caption Bulldog ant.

While the bullet ant may have a painful sting, the bulldog ant holds the Guinness world record for the most dangerous. Found in Australia, the bulldog ant has little fear for humans and is extremely aggressive, using its jaws and stinger to attack. The sting has been known to kill an adult within 15 minutes.

Skimming across the surface, the basilisk lizard is the world’s largest water walker.

caption The basilisk lizard.

The basilisk lizard holds the Guinness world record for being the largest animal that can run across water. When bipedal, the lizard can run about 14 feet before sinking, and it can run an additional 4 feet when moving on all fours.

An African elephant has the best nose on the planet.

caption An African elephant.

While dogs are known for their superior sense of smell, an African elephant may have the world’s best sense of smell, according to the Telegraph. African elephants have the largest number of olfactory receptor genes (two times more than dogs), which are responsible for the sense of smell.

The largest predatory fish in the world is the great white shark …

caption Great white shark.

Popularized by the film “Jaws,” the great white is known for its large size and actually holds the Guinness world record for the largest predatory fish. The great white can reach up to 15 feet as an adult and weigh up to 1,700 pounds.

… while the largest land carnivore is the polar bear.

caption A polar bear.

According to Guinness, a polar bear can weigh up to 1,320 pounds and can measure up to about 8 feet in length. While the polar bear is classified as a semi-aquatic animal (that is, it divides its time between land and sea), it can survive traveling inland for extended distances.

Cuvier’s beaked whale has the deepest recorded dive for a sea mammal.

caption Cuvier’s beaked whale.

According to National Geographic, in 2014, researchers observed a beaked whale that dove 9,874 feet under the ocean. The entire trip lasted 2 hours and 17 minutes, also making it the longest recorded dive. Before making a dive, beaked whales expel most of the air in their lungs, helping them descend quickly and ensuring they’re more resistant to the effects of pressure.

The colossal squid has the largest eyes of any recorded animal.

caption Colossal squid caught by fishermen.

According to Mission Blue, the colossal squid has the largest eyes ever studied by researchers, measuring 11 inches in diameter. They are roughly the size of soccer balls.

A liger named Hercules is the largest living cat.

caption Hercules the liger.

Since 2013, Hercules holds the Guinness world record, weighing 922 pounds and measuring 131 inches. Hercules resides in Myrtle Beach Safari in South Carolina. Hercules’ owner, Bhagavan Antle, recently came under scrutiny when he was featured on the Netflix series “Tiger King.“

The largest ever recorded egg came from an ostrich.

caption Ostriches.

According to Guinness, the egg weighed around 5 pounds and was laid by an ostrich on a farm owned by Kerstin and Gunnar Shalin in Sweden in 2008.