I tried the first American cheese to be named the best in the world, and it’s so good I could eat an entire wheel

caption I tried Rogue River Blue, the first American cheese to be crowned the best cheese in the world. source Rogue Creamery/Anneta Konstantinides

Rogue River Blue is the first American cheese to be crowned the best cheese in the world.

I got to try the blue cheese, which is made by Rogue Creamery in Oregon, at the Pick & Cheese restaurant in London.

I was shocked at how creamy the blue cheese was, and how much it tasted like red wine.

Rogue Creamery president David Gremmels told me he wanted to prove that “blue cheese can become something as distinctive and delicate as the finest brie.”

Rogue River Blue completely changed my opinion of blue cheese, and is now changing many people’s opinion of American cheese as well.

Editor’s note: Insider was provided with a free sample of the cheese, which cost $7.90 (£6.10), to review.

I have always really, really loved cheese.

Growing up, there were always tubs (yes, tubs) of feta in the fridge of my Greek household. As I got older, I discovered a passion for Camembert. And who doesn’t love a good Brie?

But I’ve never been able to get into blue cheese.

So when I was given the opportunity to try the World’s Best Cheese, only to discover it was of the blue variety, I couldn’t help but feel a little disappointed.

That is, until I tasted Oregon-based Rogue Creamery‘s Rogue River Blue for myself, and got a delicious reminder to never judge a book – or cheese – by its cover.

In October 2019, Rogue River Blue became the first American cheese to win World’s Best Cheese in the award’s 32-year history.

caption Cathy Strange, the vice president of specialty foods at Whole Foods, holds up Rogue River Blue after it wins World’s Best Cheese. source Rogue Creamery

The organic cheese, which is made from cow’s milk by Rogue Creamery in Central Point, Oregon, bested 3,800 cheeses from 42 countries.

Rogue River Blue is produced by hand during the autumnal equinox and winter solstice and is aged in a cave for nine to 11 months.

caption Rogue River Blue is made in Central Point, Oregon. source Rogue Creamery

Each wheel is wrapped in Syrah grape leaves that have been soaked in Creek Pear Brandy.

Boozy cheese? Maybe this was something I could get behind after all.

After being crowned the best cheese in the world, Rogue River Blue hasn’t been easy to obtain. But an opportunity landed in my lap during a trip to London.

caption I got the chance to try Rogue River Blue at Pick & Cheese (pictured) in London. source Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

I had been at Pick & Cheese, attempting to try all 26 plates that go down its cheese conveyor belt (the very first in the world), when I was told that Rogue River Blue would be making a special appearance the very next day.

For one night only, plates of Rogue River Blue supplied by La Fromagerie – one of the only UK cheese shops to sell the Oregon delicacy – would be going down the belt.

It was destiny.

So the very next night, I left Insider’s UK office in Shoreditch and took two tubes to get to London’s Covent Garden district.

caption The sun was setting as I walked through London’s Covent Garden district. source Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

The irony was not lost on me that I was finally going to try America’s most famous cheese… in London.

I returned to Pick & Cheese and immediately spotted Rogue River Blue on the night’s special menu.

caption Pick & Cheese had a special menu for Rogue River Blue’s appearance. source Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

The description stated that the plate of cheese, which cost $7.90 (£6.10), would feature “strong, vibrant, complex flavors” and a “richly dense, creamy” texture.

It also promised a “strong bite” with “hints of alcohol.” While I’ve drank plenty of wine with cheese through the years, I couldn’t recall a time I had tried a cheese that tasted like my drink.

I was definitely intrigued.

It was time to meet Rogue River Blue, which was served alongside a pear and grape compote.

caption Rogue River Blue was paired with a pear and grape compote. source Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

Just at first glance, I was pleasantly surprised by the cheese’s pale yellow hue and subtle blue veins.

I had been picturing a chalk-white chunk of cheese covered in blue-green polka dots, but this looked as pastel and pretty as a Wes Anderson film.

I brought the plate closer to me and breathed in deep, surprised that there was nothing pungent about Rogue River Blue.

caption I took a big whiff of Rogue River Blue before I tasted it. source Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

There was still an inkling of that classic blue cheese smell, but it was far softer than any I had tried before.

After a few more deep whiffs, I could smell the liqueur. The subtle scent reminded me of a glass of red, with just a hint of that telltale sourness from the grapes.

It was finally time to take a bite. But, before I tell you how it tastes, why don’t I teach you just a little more about the most famous cheese in the world.

caption A perfect bite of Rogue River Blue with the compote. source Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

David Gremmels, the president of Rogue Creamery, told me he wanted to create a cheese that would represent what makes Oregon’s Rogue Valley region “so unique.”

“I was inspired to create a cheese that reflects the essence of Rogue Valley terroir,” he said. “Our vineyards and blackberry brambles, orchards, wild mushrooms, caves, and the vast forests that surround our region.”

“I wanted to capture the aromas of our landscape and flavors that make southern Oregon such a remarkable place to live, create, and play.”

The grape leaves that cover each wheel of Rogue River Blue represent the region, as does the liqueur that they are soaked in.

caption A wheel of Rogue River Blue. source Rogue Creamery

“I chose to use Syrah grape leaves because the Syrah grape is one of the finest representations of winemaking in our region,” Gremmels told me.

“We like to say, ‘If it grows together, it goes together,’ and that’s very true in this case,” he added. “The flavors of the pear spirit adds a heady, boozy note to the cheese that complements the fruit and spice flavors that develop naturally over time.”

And there’s a reason why Rogue River Blue is only made during the autumnal equinox, and not just because it sounds cool.

“During this time of year, cooler temperatures and rain bring fresh growth to the fields, and the cows are happier because of it,” Gremmels said. “All this makes a remarkable difference in the quality and taste of our cows’ milk – and, by extension, the cheese we create.”

But how did it taste? Well, reader, it was incredible.

caption I loved how creamy Rogue River Blue tasted. source Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

The first thing I wrote in my notes after my first bite was, “Wow SO creamy.”

I was so pleasantly surprised by the texture of Rogue River Blue. The cheese had looked soft but sturdy, like a fontina. But it immediately melted into my mouth, like my beloved Camembert.

Rogue River Blue also didn’t have the sharpness or saltiness I’ve come to expect from a blue cheese. It was rich and full-bodied, and there was a kick to the cheese as well. But it wasn’t a spiciness so much as a smokiness – reminiscent of a Cabernet Sauvignon or Merlot.

I also loved the pear and grape compote, which gave a lightness to the cheese with its juiciness and fruity taste.

caption The compote was delicious as well. source Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

Patricia Michelson, the owner of La Fromagerie, told me that she always sets out to create a pairing that brings in “the flavors and tastes the cheese is giving me.”

To create the compote, Michelson took a conference pear and lightly poached it with muscat grapes, a cinnamon stick, and “a shot or two of Eau de Vie Poire William,” a colorless fruit brandy made from the Williams pear.

“The accompaniment was fruity with an alcoholic hit along the lines of the cheese, melding both together rather than separating the flavors,” she told me. “It’s subtle, yet effective.”

Rogue River Blue showed me that I couldn’t just write off all blue cheeses. And Gremmels told me that was precisely what he had wanted to accomplish.

caption Rogue River Blue drastically changed my opinion of blue cheese. source Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

“For so many people, blue cheese unfortunately is all viewed the same,” he said. “That it’s an acidic, salty, astringent product with flavors that overpower anything you eat it with. But blue cheese can become something as distinctive and delicate as the finest brie.”

“We set out to create a different sort of blue, one with balance and nuance,” he added. “The flavors are still powerful, but they complement a variety of wines and foods you might choose to pair it with. So many people have told me, ‘I hate blue cheese, but I love Rogue River Blue!”‘

Gremmels hopes that winning World’s Best Cheese will help people embrace not only blue cheese, but American cheese as well.

“To be the first American cheesemaker to win world champion at the World Cheese Awards is an incredible honor,” he said. “This victory sets the stage for a new era in American cheese-making, and acknowledges that the American artisan cheese movement has hit its stride.”

And Rogue River Blue has seen a huge surge in popularity since being named the best in the world.

caption I easily polished off my whole plate of Rogue River Blue. source Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

Gremmels said sales went up 500% after Rogue River Blue took home the top prize, and Michelson told me it was La Fromagerie’s most popular cheese during the holiday season before it sold out entirely.

Michelson’s customers have dramatically changed their perception of American cheese.

“It was often difficult to convince customers that US cheeses were delicious,” she said. “And not just peeled from a pack onto a burger, or sprayed out of a can.”

So maybe next time you go to the store, trying to decide which cheese to bring to that picnic or wine night, go for something new.

I’ll definitely be on the lookout for Rogue River Blue.