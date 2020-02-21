This list of the 12 worst cars for the environment for 2020 isn’t just SUVs

caption 2020 Ford Shelby GT500 Mustang. source Ford

GreenerCars has published a list of the 12 worst cars for the environment from the 2020 model year, and the majority of them are SUVs.

GreenerCars is a part of the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy.

The “meanest” car on the list is the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk four-by-four, which scored 26 out of 100 with its 11 city miles-per-gallon and 17 highway miles-per-gallon.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

GreenerCars – a part of the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy – has published a list of 12 cars from 2020 that are worst for the environment.

GreenerCars published its “Green Score Rating” for thousands of 2020 model year vehicles, each of which was given a ranking number between zero to 100.

The “greenest” list is led by Hyundai’s Ioniq Blue and Toyota’s Prius Prime, both of which scored 66 out of 100. The Ioniq Blue gets 57 city miles-per-gallon and 59 highway miles-per-gallon, while the Prius Prime gets 55 city miles-per-gallon and 54 highway miles-per-gallon.

In contrast, the “meanest” car on the list is the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk four-by-four, which scored a 26 with its 11 city miles-per-gallon and 17 highway miles-per-gallon ratings.

The actual worst vehicle for the environment according to the Green Score ratings is the 2020 Bugatti Chiron, which gets 9 city miles-per-gallon and 14 highway miles-per-gallon. However, GreenerCars did not want to include any vehicle models that weren’t “widely available” or didn’t meet a certain annual sale number.

“This disqualifies many niche high-end luxury cars and high-performance cars from the list,” ACEEE representative Maxine Chikumbo told Business Insider in an email. “I’ll note that the absence of these vehicles from the meanest list does not imply that they are somehow ‘cleaner’ than those on the meanest list – Green Score is still the final say when comparing vehicles.”

GreenerCars used the US EPA and the California Air Resources Board’s reports, as well as automaker’s specifications, to figure out the fuel economy and emissions of all the vehicles in the study. It also estimated pollution from the vehicle’s manufacturing and production process and its subsequent air pollution, the release of pollutants that induce health problems, and greenhouse gas emission estimates to develop each vehicle’s score.

Keep scrolling to see which vehicles made the list:

12. Nissan Armada — 30/100

caption 2020 Nissan Armada. source Nissan

The Nissan Armada gets 14 city miles-per-gallon and 19 highway miles-per-gallon.

11. Infiniti QX80 — 30/100

caption 2020 Infiniti QX80. source Infiniti

The QX80 gets 13 city miles-per-gallon and 19 highway miles-per-gallon.

10. Land Rover Range Rover SVAutobiography Long Wheelbase — 30/100

caption 2020 Range Rover SVAutobiography. source Jaguar Land Rover

The SVAutobiography edition of the Land Rover Range Rover gets 13 city miles-per-gallon and 19 highway miles-per-gallon, the same as Infiniti’s QX80.

9. Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT four-by-four — 30/100

caption 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. source Jeep

The Grand Cherokee SRT four-by-four gets the same specs as the previous two vehicles.

8. Dodge Durango SRT — 30/100

caption 2020 Dodge Durango SRT. source Dodge.

Like the previous three vehicles, the Durango SRT gets 13 city miles-per-gallon and 19 highway miles-per-gallon.

7. Ford Shelby GT500 Mustang — 29/100

caption 2020 Ford Shelby GT500 Mustang. source Ford

Ford’s Shelby GT500 Mustang gets 12 city miles-per-gallon and 18 highway miles-per-gallon.

6. Toyota Tundra — 29/100

caption 2020 Toyota Tundra. source Toyota

The Tundra four-wheel-drive gets 13 city miles-per-gallon and 17 highway miles-per-gallon. The rear-wheel-drive version, however, was given a score of 30.

5. Toyota Sequoia — 28/100

caption 2020 Toyota Sequoia. source Toyota

The Sequoia gets 13 city miles-per-gallon and 17 highway miles-per-gallon. KBB has called the Sequoia’s fuel economy “the worst in this segment.” Like the Tundra, the rear-wheel-drive version of the Sequoia was given a score of 30.

4. Toyota Land Cruiser Wagon — 28/100

caption 2020 Toyota Land Cruiser Wagon. source Toyota

Like the two preceding Toyotas, the Land Cruiser Wagon gets 13 city miles-per-gallon and 17 highway miles-per-gallon.

3. Lexus LX 570 — 27/100

caption 2020 Lexus LX 570. source Lexus

The LX 570 gets 12 city miles-per-gallon and 16 highway miles-per-gallon.

2. Mercedes-Benz AMG G63 — 27/100

caption 2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG G63. The 2019 model is aesthetically the same as the 2020 version. source Mercedes-Benz

Luxury automaker Mercedes-Benz’s AMG G63 gets 13 city miles-per-gallon and 15 highway miles-per-gallon.

1. Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk 4X4 — 26/100

caption 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. source Jeep

The Grand Cherokee Trackhawk four-by-four version is worse for the environment than its SRT four-by-four counterpart. The Trackhawk gets 11 city miles-per-gallon and 17 highway miles-per-gallon.