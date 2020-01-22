13 cliché travel photos tourists need to stop taking

- source
- Shutterstock
- People are increasingly going to the same destinations to take the same pictures.
- From faux-meditating at temples to busting out yoga positions at random sites, some poses just need to be stopped.
- Please don’t pretend to hold up Italy’s Leaning Tower of Pisa when you’re there.
- Imitating The Beatles’ “Abbey Road” album cover in London is another telltale sign you’re a tourist.
Ever feel like you have déja vu scrolling through Instagram? It seems like people are flocking to the same places, eating the same foods, and doing the same poses.
But not all poses are created equal, and some really just need to be canceled.
Keep scrolling for some of the most annoying photo clichés that need to stop in 2020.
You won’t be the only one pretending to hold up the Leaning Tower of Pisa.
- SolStock/Getty
No, really, everyone does that.
- Shutterstock
Taking a faux phone call in a London phone booth is far from original.
- Shutterstock
Imitating The Beatles’ “Abbey Road” album cover is a surefire way to let people know you’re a tourist — and slow down traffic.
- Shutterstock
Pretending to meditate in a place where others might could be seen as insensitive by some.
- Shutterstock
Randomly busting out yoga poses, especially when you’re not in yoga gear, lets everyone know you’re visiting.
- Shutterstock
Pretending to kiss the Great Sphinx of Giza is a classic tourist pose in Egypt.
- Shutterstock
Visit a museum in a big city and you’re likely to find at least one tourist imitating a sculpture for a photo.
- Valentina Bassi/EyeEm/Getty
Pulling your partner towards some beautiful attraction is no longer original.
- Shutterstock
Using your hands to make a heart around a sunset can look a little cheesy.
- Suparat Malipoom/EyeEm/Getty
Pinching any sort of vertical attraction, like the Eiffel Tower, is a common theme in tourists’ photos …
- Alexander Spatari/Getty
… As is playing with proportion.
- Shutterstock
Pigeons in Venice are fed well by tourists hoping to get a shot like this.
- Shutterstock
At the beach, you’re sure to see at least one tourist asking their partner to take pictures of them writhing on the sand for Instagram.
- Shutterstock
