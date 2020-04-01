2 tour guides from Iceland make hilarious cartoons of the horrible tourists they encounter in real life

caption “The Floo.” source The Tour Bunny

Antonio and Viktória have spent years working in the tourism industry.

As such, they have no shortage of hilarious stories about misbehaving tourists.

In 2016 they decided to turn those stories into humorous cartoons, and have been sharing them on social media.

Currently in Bjelovar, Croatia, Antonio and Viktória both previously worked tourist information jobs in Reykjavík, Iceland. Interacting with hundreds of tourists every day gave them each their share of face-palm moments, which they decided to turn into humorous cartoons.

Their website, The Tour Bunny, whose tagline is “annoyed since 2016,” features cartoons of some of the funniest stories and most annoying tourists they’ve encountered in their line of work.

They say turning their stories into cartoons happened organically after years in the tourism industry.

caption “Totally Unexpected.” source The Tour Bunny

“We were pretty much constantly telling each other funny and annoying things that happened to us,” Antonio told Insider.

One night in 2016, when he couldn’t sleep, Antonio started drawing cartoons to cheer up Viktória, who was studying in Oslo, Norway, at the time.

When they showed the cartoons to others, the responses were so positive that they started sharing them on social media.

caption “The Floo.” source The Tour Bunny

They are currently creating three cartoons a week. Viktória says they have so many wild tales they actually have a backlog of 300+ stories.

They say that about half of the stories have happened to them personally, the other half were collected from colleagues, friends, and fans.

“There definitely is no shortage of the terrible,” they said, adding that most cartoons are simply about people who display a lack of common sense.

“The problem with tourism in Iceland, and many places in the world, is that people feel like they are entitled to be allowed to do whatever they want because they bought a plane ticket to the destination,” Viktoria said.

“Right now, many people have the wrong attitude towards traveling abroad and this needs to change if we want to enjoy the beautiful sights around the world.”

She doesn’t want to shame tourists, but teach them to “be better” and “encourage a positive change in tourism.”

They say they try to be “blind to nationality,” adding that “ignorance knows no bounds anyway.”

“Making fun of people is what we do, which can sometimes offend people, but we are fine with that. If some of our friends can share their stories with us and laugh at them, then so should everyone else,” they said.

“When faced with the most horrible people, the weirdest situations, and the craziest customers, the best way to deal with the situation is to find something positive and funny in it, and make it a high point of your day, rather than low,” Antonio said.