More Americans are working from home than ever because of the coronavirus crisis, but slow internet speeds and expensive electricity costs don’t make it easy for everyone. Here are the 10 worst states for WFH.

Americans across the country are working from home to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic – but slow internet and high electricity costs make it harder in some states than others.

Hawaii and Alaska were ranked among the worst WFH states by WalletHub because of their less than ideal work and living environments.

Wyoming and Iowa both ranked poorly for their work and living environments.

Offices across the country have closed to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, forcing millions of Americans to work from home for the first time.

Not all states are easy to work from home in, however. Unequal internet speeds, electricity costs, and access to jobs where telecommuting is even possible all affect how employees working from home are faring across the nation.

Personal finance site WalletHub has rated all 50 states and the District of Columbia based on how easy it is to work from home during the coronavirus crisis. Each state’s work environment was rated based on the share of its workers that can telecommute, its households’ internet access and cybersecurity, and its living environment (based on the cost of living and the comfort of residential spaces).

Keeping reading to see which states are the most difficult to work from home in, according to WalletHub. WalletHub assigned each state an overall score out of 100 then ranked them out of 51, as the District of Columbia was included in the study.

10. Though the District of Columbia received high marks for its internet access and telecommuting opportunities, it scored second-lowest in the country for the size and comfort of living spaces.

Rank: 42/51

Overall work from home score: 53.99/100

Work environment rank: 4/51

Living environment rank: 50/51

9. Wyoming ranked poorly for both its work and living environments.

Rank: 43/51

Overall work from home score: 53.55/100

Work environment rank: 45/51

Living environment rank: 46/51

8. Iowa did too.

Rank: 44/51

Overall work from home score: 53.49/100

Work environment rank: 38/51

Living environment rank: 42/51

7. Rhode Island has the fourth-highest average electricity cost in the country, according to WalletHub’s findings, making it an expensive state to work from home in.

Rank: 45/51

Overall work from home score: 53.20/100

Work environment rank: 31/51

Living environment rank: 47/51

6. North Dakota received the country’s fourth-lowest working environment score for its low share of jobs where working from home is possible, poor internet access, and poor cybersecurity.

Rank: 46/51

Overall work from home score: 51.66/100

Work environment rank: 48/51

Living environment rank: 27/51

5. Oklahoma has one of the lowest proportions of households with internet access in the country.

Rank: 47/51

Overall work from home score: 51.61/100

Work environment rank: 47/51

Living environment rank: 33/51

4. Arkansas received the second-lowest ranking for work environment.

Rank: 48/51

Overall work from home score: 49.53/100

Work environment rank: 49/51

Living environment rank: 29/51

3. Only one state has a lower share of its population working from home than Mississippi.

Rank: 49/51

Overall work from home score: 47.45/100

Work environment rank: 50/51

Living environment rank: 15/51

2. Electricity costs in Hawaii are among the highest in the country.

Rank: 50/51

Overall work from home score: 46.84/100

Work environment rank: 18/51

Living environment rank: 51/51

1. Alaska earned the lowest overall score of any state, with the worst ranking for its work environment and the fourth-worst living environment.

Rank: 51/51

Overall work from home score: 40.56/100

Work environment rank: 51/51

Living environment rank: 48/51