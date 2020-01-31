You can buy a flight from Hong Kong to New York for $201. The catch? You have to stop in Wuhan for 6 hours.

caption A China Southern Airlines Airbus A380. source Airbus

A Chinese airline is offering travelers a rare deal: a flight from Hong Kong to New York for $201.

The catch? You have to stop in Wuhan, China, for six hours.

Business Insider on Friday found a May 20 flight from the budget airline China Southern for just $201 on the travel-comparison site Kayak. The offer was first reported by Bloomberg, which found an even cheaper flight, for $193.

Direct flights from Hong Kong to New York on the same day cost about $1,200.

Wuhan is at the center of a global coronavirus outbreak that has infected almost 10,000 people and killed over 200 people.

caption It doesn’t get much cheaper than this for one of the longest flights in the world. source Screenshot/Kayak

The site showed the flight, from Hong Kong International Airport to New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport, departing at 11:25 a.m. local time and arriving 23 hours and five minutes later, at 10:30 p.m. ET the same day. (Hong Kong and New York have a 13-hour time difference.)

The journey comprises a roughly two-hour flight from Hong Kong to Wuhan, a six-hour layover in Wuhan, and a 14-hour flight from Wuhan to New York.

Direct flights from Hong Kong to New York on the same day were significantly more expensive, with nonstop Cathay Pacific flights listed on Kayak for about $1,200.

caption More than 200 people have been killed by the Wuhan coronavirus. source Stringer/Getty Images

Wuhan has been quarantined to prevent further spreading the coronavirus that has been reported in at least 20 other countries.

The virus, officially known as 2019-nCoV, can spread from human to human and has since infected some people who have not recently traveled to Wuhan.

The vast majority of cases are in China, where almost 10,000 people have been infected and more than 200 people have died.