3,700 people are being held in a Japanese cruise ship linked to 11 cases of the Wuhan coronavirus. Experts say liners are more than equipped to handle outbreaks.

caption The Diamond Princess in Yokohama, Japan. source Kyodo News/YouTube

A cruise ship carrying more than 3,700 people is being quarantined in Japan, with 11 travelers testing positive for the Wuhan coronavirus by Wednesday morning.

But contrary to popular belief, the ship isn’t a ticking time bomb for a mass outbreak, industry experts told Business Insider.

Liz Jarvis, the editor of Cruise International Magazine, was quarantined on the Diamond Princess in 2017. She said cruise liners “take public-health issues very seriously.”

They already have procedures for other outbreaks like the common norovirus.

“When you are quarantined you are essentially on lockdown in your cabin,” Jarvis said. “You have to list all the places you have been around the ship, and your temperature is taken … before you are allowed to disembark.”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

More than 3,700 people are being quarantined inside the Diamond Princess cruise ship off the Japanese coast where the deadly Wuhan coronavirus has been detected on board.

The Diamond Princess, which arrived in Yokohama on Monday after a round trip to Hong Kong, was quarantined after an 80-year-old passenger who disembarked from the ship last month tested positive for the coronavirus on January 31.

Fears that the ship was a floating petri dish were exacerbated Wednesday after 10 more people aboard were found with cases of the novel coronavirus, which is spread from human to human.

But industry experts say there’s nothing to worry about.

The Cruise International Magazine editor Liz Jarvis, who herself was quarantined on the Diamond Princess in 2017, said cruise liners were expertly equipped to deal with outbreaks like the coronavirus.

“Cruise lines take public-health issues very seriously – I’ve actually been quarantined myself on Diamond Princess in Japan,” Jarvis told Business Insider. It’s worth noting that she had been quarantined as an individual, rather than as part of a ship-wide lockdown.

“I know that passenger safety is absolutely paramount to all the team on board, and they act very swiftly in the event of any suspected issue,” she said.

caption The Diamond Princess anchored off Yokohoma’s port. source Reuters

“When you are quarantined you are essentially on lockdown in your cabin,” Jarvis said. “You have to list all the places you have been around the ship, and your temperature is taken by the Japanese authorities before you are allowed to disembark.”

Cruise liners may even be better at containing the coronavirus than aircraft, Jarvis said.

“You are probably more likely to pick up something on a plane than a ship. On a ship you can breathe sea air, your own air,” she said.

“Cruise lines are taking measures to minimize the risks, including additional screening at cruise terminals before embarkation and preventing passengers from embarking if they have been in China within the past month.”

More than 60 airlines have canceled flights to mainland China, and several other countries have imposed travel restrictions.

Emrys Thakkar, the founder of the Cruise Hive blog, also said liners were more than up to the task of keeping passengers safe.

“Cruise ships are fully prepared for these situations, as they already have procedures in place for the common norovirus, which can spread on cruise ships,” he told Business Insider.

‘Cruise ships today are essentially floating towns’

But while cruise ships are well equipped with medical supplies and often screen passengers before they embark, the cruise expert Tom Hayes said it was “not entirely surprising” to see the coronavirus on the Diamond Princess spread from the one 80-year-old to 10 others.

“Cruise ships today are essentially floating towns. They hold thousands of passengers and staff, dozens of restaurants and bars, and produce their own water and electricity,” Hayes told Business Insider.

“So on cruise ships, like any town, you will get occasional outbreaks of illness.”

caption The top deck of a cruise ship. Not related to the Diamond Princess. source Vintagepix/Shutterstock

“The problem, however, can be exacerbated on board by the close quarters and shared items on board – such as door handles and furniture. This is something that is unavoidable on any form of transport, be it a cruise ship or an airplane.”

“No vacation is risk-free,” he added, saying passengers should take extra health precautions – such as washing their hands – to protect themselves and the crew.

Thakkar also told Business Insider: “It’s a tricky situation really, because thousands of passengers are all relatively close together in a limited space. So if the coronavirus is found to have spread on board, then it would likely infect many passengers.”

“It would not be a surprise if there are more infections,” he added.

The Cruise Lines International Association, the industry’s largest trade association, has also expressed confidence in cruise ships to deal with the coronavirus outbreak. Princess Cruises, which runs the Diamond Princess, is a CLIA member.

“The cruise industry is one of the most well-equipped and experienced when it comes to managing and monitoring health conditions of passengers and crew,” it said in a statement to Business Insider, referring to the Wuhan virus.

“CLIA members implement outbreak prevention and response measures and their ships must be fitted with medical facilities, shipboard and shore-side medical professionals available around the clock, 24/7, to provide initial medical care in the event of illness and prevent disease transmission.”

caption A dining room on a cruise ship. Not the Diamond Princess. source Nora Tam/South China Morning Post via Getty Images

The virus has killed at least 492 people and infected more than 23,000 since it was first discovered in Wuhan, a major city in central China, early December last year. The vast majority of cases are in China, but it has spread to at least 25 countries.

At least two deaths have been reported outside China: one in Hong Kong and another in the Philippines.

Chinese authorities have quarantined Wuhan and many other cities, with all transportation halted. Shares of airlines, hotels, and cruise lines have also traded lower since the virus began.