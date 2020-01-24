A 2nd case of the Wuhan coronavirus in the US was just confirmed in Chicago

caption Chicago, Illinois. source Shutterstock

A woman in her 60s has been diagnosed with Wuhan coronavirus in Chicago, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed on Friday.

It’s the second confirmed case in the US. The first case was reported in Washington state on Tuesday.

The woman traveled to Wuhan, China, in late December and returned to the US on January 13.

A second person in the US has come down with the Wuhan coronavirus.

CBS Chicago’s Marissa Parra broke the news on Friday that a woman in her 60s had been diagnosed with the aggressive respiratory illness. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention later confirmed the case.

The woman traveled to Wuhan, China, at the end of December and returned to Chicago on January 13. The CDC said she “called a health care provider after experiencing symptoms a few days later.”

“The patient was admitted to a hospital, where infection control measures were taken to reduce the risk of transmission to other individuals,” the CDC added. “The patient remains hospitalized in an isolation room in stable condition and is doing well.”

Public-health investigators are looking into people the woman may have come into contact with after returning to the US, but the CDC said she had “limited close contacts, all of whom are currently well and who will be monitored for symptoms.”

“Since returning from China, the patient has had very limited movement outside the home,” the CDC said.

Officials have said the threat the virus poses to public health in the US is “low at this time.” But the agency added that it’s likely “there will be more cases reported in the US in the coming days and weeks.”

The first case in the US was reported on Tuesday in Washington state.

Six Chinese cities have been quarantined over the new coronavirus, which has infected at least 830 people and killed at least 26 in China.

Symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. The CDC said that while the virus could be passed from person to person, it’s not clear how contagious it is.